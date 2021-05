Virginia reported its fewest number of new COVID-19 cases this week since early October as the state looks toward a full reopening in mid-June. The Virginia Department of Health reported 938 new cases of coronavirus statewide on Friday, and the state's seven-day average is now down to 820.3. That's the lowest average since Oct. 7, and this week's total of 5,742 cases is the lowest since the week ending Oct. 2, which itself was the lowest since mid-summer. New cases statewide are down 21% in the past week and 43% in the past month.