Memphis, TN

Shelby County Schools honors seniors headed to military service upon graduation

Posted by 
WATN Local Memphis
WATN Local Memphis
 1 day ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools honored a specific group of high school seniors Friday. They have been selected to join the military after graduation. This group of graduates makes up less than 1% of the each graduating high school class in the Mid-South. Friday, the district saluted each student...

