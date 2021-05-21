newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘SOUR’ was tailor-made for TikTok trends

By Audra Schroeder
Posted by 
Daily Dot
Daily Dot
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cdZ77_0a7DnWTl00

Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album SOUR was released today, and the internet is collectively raging.

Rodrigo, 18, had already released a few singles from the album, including the chart-dominating “drivers license.” So there were already months of hype leading up to the release. But on Friday, the dam broke, and it took people back to their teenage years.

“Laying in the dark listening to the Olivia Rodrigo album like the teenager I am,” said musician Bethany Cosentino, aka Best Coast.

SOUR is, in essence, a breakup album, a take on pop-punk through a Swiftie lens. As Lindsay Zoladz writes in her review: “Rodrigo’s songs have lived-in details to spare, as though she had all this time been assembling a detailed dossier on the emotional minutiae of the teenage experience.”

Rodrigo is known for her role on Disney’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. But a scandalous theory about co-star Joshua Bassett, originating on TikTok back in January, opened up the first single “drivers license” to a bigger audience. Then the song became a certified hit and another example of how TikTok can elevate musicians—and create them.

TikTok, of course, made several trends out of the album. One inspired mashup combines the cathartic “good 4 u” and Paramore’s “Misery Business,” showing how closely the songs sync up.

Fans also did tributes to “good 4 u” and pointed out that one scene from the video involving a ring light was tailor-made to be a TikTok trend—which it is.

https://www.tiktok.com/@iamoliviaponton/video/6963768078069026053

@buttrnutsquatch

#greenscreen it has a built in tiktok trend #PonderWithZion #oliviarodrigo

♬ good 4 u – Olivia Rodrigo

The song has been used in more than 260,000 TikToks and is also part of a curious trend of girls cutting off their ponytails to achieve something called a “wolf cut.”

@krenare.tahiri

I fudged up but if it’s still long😀 #wolfcut #haircut #stillgoingstrong

♬ good 4 u – Olivia Rodrigo

Can it all be summed up in an obscure meme? Yes.

@sebvegas

✨✨✨ #oliviarodrigo #dejavu #good4u #driverslicense

♬ original sound – seb

Daily Dot

Daily Dot

129K+
Followers
4K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The ultimate destination for original reporting on Internet culture and life online

 https://www.dailydot.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tailor#Millennials#Swiftie#High School Musical#Aka Best Coast#Co Star Joshua Bassett#Pop Punk#Essence#Lived In Details#Musicians#Milk#Pic#Seb#Tiktok Trend#Internet#Hype#Trends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
POTUSPosted by
Daily Dot

Trump’s OAN interview shredded for ‘VHS quality’

One America News Network‘s (OAN) recent exclusive interview with former President Donald Trump is drawing attention to the network for all the wrong reasons. OAN is a far-right, propaganda-heavy outlet that’s spent the last several years exalting Trump. So it’s not exactly a shock that the notoriously vainglorious former commander-in-chief granted an interview to the outlet that recently got busted for airing an anti-President Joe Biden documentary that was created by Russian spies.
MoviesPosted by
Daily Dot

MCU boss Kevin Feige admits that casting Tilda Swinton was a mistake

Casting Tilda Swinton as the Ancient One in Doctor Strange was one of the most controversial decisions in the MCU. Originally depicted as an Asian man in the comics, Swinton’s character was widely criticized as an example of Hollywood whitewashing. Now, MCU producer Kevin Feige admits that this was indeed a bad idea.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Daily Dot

‘Our criminal justice system is badly broken’: People are pissed Black man will continue serving life sentence for marijuana conviction

The State of Mississippi upheld a man’s life sentence for the possession of 30 grams of marijuana. The Tuesday decision sparked conversations about the state’s ruling in the face of broadening decriminalization of marijuana. According to the Associated Press, the Mississippi Court of Appeals upheld Allen Russell’s sentence “because he...
ApparelPosted by
POPSUGAR

Look Closely — Olivia Rodrigo's Checkered Set Is Actually Made From Beads

Olivia Rodrigo headed to her Saturday Night Live rehearsal to debut her new single "Good 4 U" wearing a beaded look that was pretty darn incredible. If you haven't seen the track's music video yet, it seems like Olivia borrowed Lana Thomas's Princess Diaries costume — minus the chocolate ice cream stain courtesy of Mia Thermopolis. It also references horror films like Jennifer's Body and Audition!
Musicfscsouthern.com

Olivia Rodrigo quickly rises within the music industry

Olivia Rodrigo is becoming the new Taylor Swift of the decade. Rodrigo has been an actress since she started in theater productions during her elementary and middle school years. She starred in Disney Channel’s series “Bizaardvark” in 2016, where viewers could see her sing some throughout the series, as her...
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Olivia Rodrigo's Latest Bop "good 4 u" Is a Breakup Anthem if There Ever Was One

Disney star and rising talent Olivia Rodrigo exploded onto the scene with her hit "drivers license" and her role in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The famous love triangle that reportedly inspired "drivers license" is the gift that keeps on giving, and fans suspect that the same people referenced in her first single are also the subjects of the new track "good 4 u."
MusicETOnline.com

Olivia Rodrigo Reflects on Her Whirlwind Year (So Far) and 'HSMTMTS' Season 2 (Exclusive)

Olivia Rodrigo is having the best year. The 18-year-old star of Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series captivated the world's attention following the release of her No. 1 smash hit, "Drivers License" (easily 2021's biggest hit so far), and subsequent singles, "Deja Vu" and "Good 4 U." But Rodrigo, who makes her Saturday Night Live debut this weekend and recently met her music idol, Taylor Swift, at the BRIT Awards, is enjoying every milestone achieved the only way she knows how -- one day at a time.
Makeupfeelingthevibe.com

Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Her Favorite Beauty Products – Full List Inside!

Olivia Rodrigo has been busy lately. Between her Disney Plus show High School Musical: The Series coming out with season 2 on May 14, and her new album, Sour, dropping on May 21, it’s any wonder how she’s had time for herself. She did manage to discuss her beauty routine with VOGUE, including what go-to products she favors for her skin, makeup, and hair. We’ve got all the details below, so keep reading to find out what Olivia uses, and where you can get it for yourself!
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

Olivia Rodrigo's BRIT Awards Performance Look Is Unlike Anything We've Ever Seen Her Wear

Olivia Rodrigo's first BRIT Awards was a special night — she performed everyone's favorite hit, "Drivers License," finally met her ultimate idol Taylor Swift, and did it all wearing gorgeous custom Dior. While she walked the red carpet in an adorable neon green tulle dress, for her performance, she did a total 180 and entered the stage in a dramatic red gown — a departure from her usual playful style. The flowy Dior number, which London-based stylist Anna Hughes-Chamberlain helped create with the designer, was the perfect complement to Olivia's emotional, soulful voice. And can we talk about those incredible sleeves?
MusicNewsTimes

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' Is One Sweet Entreé Into a Lifetime of Music-Making: Album Review

Chances are that, on the first or second listen, Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album, “Sour,” will remind you of Billie Eilish’s own freshman effort from a little over two years ago. It’s not so much that, at 18, Rodrigo is still young enough to count a 19-year-old as an influence — although you do get the distinct impression at times that she’s taken a few lessons from Eilish to go along with the many, many pieces of homework she’s taken home from Taylor Swift. It’s more to do with feeling that same sensation with “Sour” that you might have when “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” first came across the midnight transom: If she’s this strong in her first very first at-bat, how mighty might she be when she’s 30? And then, why are we worrying about a dozen years down the line when there’s an album this good right in front of us? How sweet it is.
Celebritiesconwaydailysun.com

Olivia Rodrigo's sweet letter from Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift sent Olivia Rodrigo a "sweet and personal" letter. The 'drivers licence' singer was sent a handwritten note from the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker after she skyrocketed to fame and whilst she doesn't want to "divulge too much" about what was said, Olivia did reveal Taylor told her that "you make your own luck in the world".
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

All of Pop Music Is Olivia Rodrigo's Playground

Olivia Rodrigo could have been designed in a laboratory as the perfect teen pop star — except the best part is how gloriously, messily, authentically human she is. She’s a whole new pop-queen paradigm, ripping up the old playbook and starting again. She seemingly blew in out of nowhere to hit Number One with her instant-classic debut single, “Drivers License.” It’s one of the all-time great debuts — yet somehow the sequels, “Deja Vu” and “Good 4 U,” are even better? And the first of those sequels is about taunting her ex about how they used to bond over listening to Billy Joel? Who had his last hit 10 years before Olivia Rodrigo was born?
Movieswmleader.com

‘Broken Harts’ doc premieres, Olivia Rodrigo drops ‘Sour’

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. During the coronavirus pandemic, when most of us are staying at home, we’re going to spotlight things you can enjoy from your couch, whether solo or in small groups, and leave out the rest. With that in mind, here are our picks for May 17-23, including the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)
Musicreaddork.com

Olivia Rodrigo‘s much-anticipated debut album ‘Sour’ is streaming now

Olivia Rodrigo has dropped her very very very much-anticipated debut album ‘Sour’. Arriving today (21st May), the 11-track project features breakout smash ‘Drivers Licence’, plus follow-up singles ‘Deja Vu’ and ‘Good 4 U’. For a major Taylor Swift fan, there’s also a bit of an easter egg – track four...
Musicboisestatepublicradio.org

On 'Sour,' Olivia Rodrigo Is A Lowercase Girl With Caps-Lock Feelings

Lowercase girls tend to fly under the radar by design, but once you start looking you'll see them everywhere. For one thing, they've been all over the streaming charts in the past few years: folklore, evermore, "thank u, next," girl in red, mxmtoon, dodie, beabadoobee, how i'm feeling now, "drivers license," "deja vu," "good 4 u" — to name just a few recent, femme-forward musical phenomena that wouldn't even think of imposing the tyranny of capital letters on the listener's imagination.
MusicNME

Olivia Rodrigo’s new album ‘Sour’ has a Taylor Swift co-writing credit

Olivia Rodrigo‘s debut album ‘Sour‘, which is released later today (May 20), has been revealed to have a Taylor Swift co-writing credit on it. Rodrigo’s album track ‘1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back’ includes a song co-credited to Swift and her writing partner Jack Antonoff despite it not being a collaboration. Instead, Rodrigo’s song interpolates melodies from ‘New Year’s Day’, the closing ballad on Swift’s 2017 album ‘Reputation‘.