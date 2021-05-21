Some Offensive Moves the Jets Could Make Before Training Camp
With the NFL Draft in the rear view mirror, teams are now in assessment mode. They have a bevy of rookies to tend to, and the offseason program is in full swing. With virtually an entire new Jets coaching staff in place players are piling into the Atlantic Health Center to make a positive impression on their current coaches. With so many Jets players (USA Today reported more than 80 of the 90 contracted players showed up) it should help the Jets in their quest to determine where they are strongest and also where they may need help.www.ganggreennation.com