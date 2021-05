There are a lot of original content on Tiktok but there are also a lot of content that is built on other content from the platform. In fact, one of the most popular features used is the Duet feature where one can use another Tiktok video to be part of the one you’re creating. Now they are creating a new tool that combines the Duet feature with another popular one, the Green Screen. Users will now be able to use the Green Screen Duet tool which lets you use another Tiktok video as the background for the video you’re creating.