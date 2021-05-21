From zombie cicadas to their noise, the 'bug guy' explains it all

To be built Hayes at Paddock Pointe by Ryan Homes. Welcome home to Paddock Pointe, Howard County's newest townhome condominium community. Our Hayes features an open concept perfect for entertaining, a wonderful Chef's Kitchen, and a spacious Great Room. Step outside to the Sky Lanai, a signature covered outdoor deck, perfect for enjoying the outdoors all year round. Upstairs, the owner's suite boasts a spa bath with dual vanities and a generous walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms, another full bath, and an upper level laundry and a garage complete the Hayes. Just beyond your front door, you'll find 22 acres of open space, walking trails, a planned dog park and community garden. Enjoy an easy walk to the Maryland Jockey Club at Laurel Park and the nearby MARC train station. Other floor plans and homesites are available. Photos are representative. Ryan Homes is taking precautionary measures to protect our valued customers and employees. Our models are open by appointment.