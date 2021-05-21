Andreu Fontàs on Shades of Blue

The only Sporting KC player to be on the field for every minute of the season so far, Andreu Fontas, was on Shades of Blue this week. The Catalan centerback has faced quite a few struggles since arriving in Kansas City, including a serious Achilles injury. But now the world is restarting after Covid and Fontas finds himself at the top of Peter Vermes’ defensive depth chart. He shared how difficult that time was for him & family, but says he’s now having fun on the field again. You can hear in his voice just how happy he is to be healthy & playing.