Sex Crimes

Lady Gaga Talks “Total Psychotic Break,” Becoming Pregnant After Being Raped At 19

By Ashleigh Carter
nowthisnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLady Gaga opened up about being raped by a music producer in a recent interview, revealing she became pregnant and suffered a “psychotic break” more than a decade later. During an interview for Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry’s newly-released Apple TV+ series “The Me You Can’t See” the 35-year-old singer and actor spoke about being raped by an unnamed music producer when she was 19. Gaga, whose name is Stefani Germanotta, said the abuse resulted in her wanting to self-harm and experience suicidal ideation.

