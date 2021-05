On Thursday, management at the Associated Press announced to staff that it had fired Emily Wilder, a news associate whose first day at the outlet was just two weeks ago. Privately—according to Wilder—her employers said she’d violated the company’s social media policy, though she said they would not tell her which posts had been found to be in violation. (A spokesperson for the AP told the Washington Post that “she was dismissed for violations of AP’s social media policy during her time at AP.”)