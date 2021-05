The Greater Hartford NAACP announced Thursday that a seventh noose was found at an Amazon construction site in Windsor. “These forms of hate crimes,” the organization said in a news release, “have had a detrimental stain on the current state of America’s reality and for them to hit so close to home and with such consistency shows a robust disrespect for the not only human decency but also for our ancestors who lost their lives due to the hate represented within the knots in those ropes.”