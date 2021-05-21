ATP Lyon Open Semifinal Prediction: Lorenzo Musetti vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

Only one of Saturday’s two semifinal matches at the ATP Lyon Open has been set. Rain has forced the quarterfinal match between Arthur Rinderknech and Cameron Norrie is in a third set, and will be finished Saturday morning. The winner of that match will face Karen Khachanov in the second semifinal. The first semi, though, will feature tournament favorite Stefanos Tsitsipas against rising youngster Lorenzo Musetti? Who do you think will win?