Mercer County, NJ

South Jersey Firefighters Rescue Trapped Resident In 3-Alarm Trenton House Fire

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
Trenton firefighters rescued one person from a three-alarm house fire on Friday. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Trenton Fire Department

UPDATED: A trapped resident was rescued Friday from a major house fire in Mercer County, authorities said.

The blaze was reported before 2 p.m. at 42 Atterbury Ave. in Trenton.

The home's trapped occupant was rescued within minutes from the three-story wood-framed home, reports said.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

At about 2:30 p.m., the fire had spread, due to falling embers, to a detached garage, reports said.

A firefighter had to be taken to a regional hospital to be treated for injuries, according to an unconfirmed report at 4:30 p.m.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

