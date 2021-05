You've got your COVID-19 vaccine, or are about to—but how long will that protection last? Will you need a booster shot? Or have to go back every year, like you do for flu shots? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about this with CNN's Jim Acosta. The two also discussed when you could take your mask off this summer, among other subjects. Read on for 5 key takeaways that might save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise.