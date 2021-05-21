Fit-ish: An approach to fitness for every phase of life

I don’t know about you, but when the world reopens, I'll be more excited to get back to the gym or a bootcamp class than I am to return to dinner parties. Perhaps I am not alone. We are living in the ‘Age of Fitness’, after all, or so author Jürgen Martschukat argues in his new book, The Age of Fitness (Polity, 2021). Indeed, despite many of our fitness routines being disrupted over the past 12 months due to global lockdowns, the fitness industry has reached a record valuation exceeding $100bn. Whether we’re squeezing in an online yoga class at lunchtime or a late-night, at-home workout session, we live in a society that is increasingly fixated on fitness. But with mounting pressure to not only stay fit but sculpt a toned, fit-looking body too, is our fixation with fitness starting to become unhealthy?