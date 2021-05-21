Fit-ish: An approach to fitness for every phase of life

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — If you like to exercise but you also like to eat french fries or dessert then you're what we call "fit-ish!" You're trying to be healthy, but you're not obsessed. It's about balance, self compassion, and enjoying life at every age and stage. This week, KGW launched...

WorkoutsByrdie

9 of the Best Stretches for Stiff, Tight Glutes

If you've spent most of the past year on your couch or bed, you're not alone—with more than 70% of American adults working from home, using your living room as your office is now the norm. But all that time spent perched on your butt can do a number on your backside as your muscles grow accustomed to hunching over your WFH station all day, every day. The end result? Your glutes, hip flexors, hamstrings, and lower back can grow tight and weak from lack of movement.
WorkoutsEverydayHealth.com

How to Exercise if You Have a Mesomorph Body Type

How do you know if you have a mesomorph body type? You might love Tabata and other high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts, but find long bouts of cardio arduous. You may naturally enjoy the weight room because that’s where your strengths — no pun intended — lie. “A mesomorph is...
Workoutspaleomg.com

Functional Fitness For Everyone

I have been in love with fitness for a long time now and I’ve been lucky enough to work with many different women, from many different backgrounds, and all of them have very different bodies. When fitness really began it’s boom years ago, it felt very much like a one-size-fits-all approach. The programming felt like it was made for one person, the gyms felt like they were made for one type of individual, and even the activewear felt extremely limiting. But we are finally moving past that. Women are speaking up, speaking out, and showing the world that everyone deserves a workout that gives them purpose, drive, and a sense of community. And the more every woman is represented withint the fitness community, the more people will begin to share their workouts and their own fitness journey on social media, hopefully inspiring others to do the same.
Workoutsdailycitizen.news

Keeping Fit: Cardiorespiratory fitness is a key to a longer life

If you have ever thought about not only living longer but living better then this article is for you. In late 2016, the American Heart Association released a position statement in its journal, Circulation, calling for the routine assessment of cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF). It seems that the weight of the evidence has become overwhelming and fitness levels are now officially recognized as “a potentially stronger predictor of mortality than established risk factors such as smoking, hypertension, high cholesterol and type 2 diabetes mellitus ...” In short, it is now recognized by the largest nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting our biggest killers that exercise capacity is a more powerful predictor of mortality than the risk factors we typically screen for and treat.
WorkoutsTidbits

Fitness+ Burn Bar

Duanewilliams (Duane Williams) May 13, 2021, 2:17pm #1. A google search did not lead me to an answer to this question. I have tried using Fitness+ workouts at my gym. There is free WiFi there, but it’s not adequate for streaming the videos; so I have to download them to my iPhone beforehand. Nevertheless, I do have a network connection while I’m using Fitness+.
Lima, OHLima News

Fitness tip: Be prepared

Keep your gym bag and workout shoes in your car so you never have an excuse not to stop at the gym (or YMCA!). It will also make it easy to stop and walk a nature trail on the way home or walk outside during your lunch hour on a sunny afternoon.
WorkoutsWired

Review: Obé Fitness

Bright, engaging set design. Excellent, likable coaches. Huge selection of class types. Classes are accessible for all fitness levels. Scheduled live classes and workout parties add accountability. Great price. No equipment delivery or installation required. Requires some finagling (or an HDMI cable) to see the workouts on your television. Meatheads will miss heavier weights. No monostructural, or single-motion, cardio. Android support still in the works.
WorkoutsVogue

Are We Too Obsessed With Fitness?

I don’t know about you, but when the world reopens, I'll be more excited to get back to the gym or a bootcamp class than I am to return to dinner parties. Perhaps I am not alone. We are living in the ‘Age of Fitness’, after all, or so author Jürgen Martschukat argues in his new book, The Age of Fitness (Polity, 2021). Indeed, despite many of our fitness routines being disrupted over the past 12 months due to global lockdowns, the fitness industry has reached a record valuation exceeding $100bn. Whether we’re squeezing in an online yoga class at lunchtime or a late-night, at-home workout session, we live in a society that is increasingly fixated on fitness. But with mounting pressure to not only stay fit but sculpt a toned, fit-looking body too, is our fixation with fitness starting to become unhealthy?
Workoutsconnect-bridgeport.com

Health & Fitness

"Healthy Bridgeport" is comprised of health-concious individuals; the... BHS Partners with United Summit Center to Offer Free Mental Health Support Group for Teens. After last fall’s launch of the Bridgeport High School Suicide Prevention Club, now called Life League, the grou... Health & Fitness: These Are a Few of My...
Workoutsdoctoroz.com

Jumping Fit

Jump your way to the ultimate total body cardio burn. Join Nelita V as she guides you through 19 minutes of basic jumping techniques, while also giving you low impact options that will leave you drenched in sweat and wanting more!
Workoutsblissmark.com

We did this 30-minute trampoline workout — and it really works

Trampolines are much more than a way to tire out the kids on a summer afternoon. It turns out that trampolines can be part of a home workout for adults, too. YouTube, Instagram, and other video-sharing platforms host a slew of workouts designed for these small trampolines. Many of these run for only 30 minutes, offering a quick but effective alternative to a long gym session.
WorkoutsStandard-Examiner

Training for the physical fitness assessment

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio — Physical fitness assessments will resume for Airmen on July 1, 2021. Some Airmen may be deconditioned due to the impacts of COVID-19 protocols and lack of accessibility for fitness options. To assist military members preparing for the PT test, Air Force Materiel Command has developed a physical training toolkit that consists of the Physical Training Leader Guide and the MissionFit app.
Workoutsswimswam.com

Get FIT With TritonWear: Adjust

The last step in TritonWear's Focused Iterative Training (FIT) is using insights to adjust your training and master your progress. Archive photo via Way Funky Company. This swimming release is courtesy of TritonWear, a SwimSwam partner. For years we have been engaged in well-known debates of how to swim faster:...
Workoutssarabozich.com

Fit in my 40s

The 411 on Ivan Black and Next Step Performance and how I stay fit in my 40s post-baby. I’ve been working out 2-4x a week since Memorial Day weekend 2020. I started after a 2 1/2 year break after having Bo. How’s this work?. One of the perks of quarantine,...
Workoutswikihow.com

How to Improve Cardiovascular Fitness

Cardiovascular fitness refers to your body’s ability to take in and use oxygen. Any type of activity that requires sustained exercise like walking, jogging, running, biking, and swimming is a cardio activity. When you improve your cardiovascular fitness, not only can you do these types of activities for longer periods of time and more easily, but you lower your risks of certain types of health problems like heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, and more. Follow the tips on this list to start boosting your cardio fitness and experiencing the benefits today!
Providence, RIGoLocalProv

Fit for Life: Nutrition Quick & Easy

I like simplicity when it comes to nutrition and training. I looked at food as protein carbs and fat, the 3 main macronutrients we need to survive and thrive. I look at training as moving your body the way it was designed to move, but in a more intense way.
Workoutslifestylefrisco.com

Get on Track to Live the Life You Love with Practical Fitness

Subscribe on iTunes! — Working to a “failure success” is one of the keys to getting effective workouts at Practical Fitness. You get PRIVATE training sessions customized specifically to YOU — your body, your goals, your nutrition needs. Alcyr Cohelio started Practical Fitness in 2009 and has been serving clients (some are still his clients from the beginning!) in a safe, private training environment.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Fitness Events

(St. Louis) The past year was a difficult year for many people – the pandemic and the presidential elections were just two of the things. For many people, their personal lives took a hard turn, and now they realize they need to do something. Strive 2 Fitness in St. Louis...