Fit-ish: An approach to fitness for every phase of life

I have been in love with fitness for a long time now and I’ve been lucky enough to work with many different women, from many different backgrounds, and all of them have very different bodies. When fitness really began it’s boom years ago, it felt very much like a one-size-fits-all approach. The programming felt like it was made for one person, the gyms felt like they were made for one type of individual, and even the activewear felt extremely limiting. But we are finally moving past that. Women are speaking up, speaking out, and showing the world that everyone deserves a workout that gives them purpose, drive, and a sense of community. And the more every woman is represented withint the fitness community, the more people will begin to share their workouts and their own fitness journey on social media, hopefully inspiring others to do the same.