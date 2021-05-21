Stadium organist trolls former Astro Josh Reddick by playing 'The Sign'
More important than anything else in this article is that Swedish pop act Ace of Base never released a song called "I Saw The Sign." It's just like how Bob Marley never released a song titled "Don't Worry About a Thing," or how The Who never published a song with the name "Teenage Wasteland," or other fallacies like how, for some wild reason, a handful of people assume that Led Zeppelin and Jethro Tull were names of individual people. They weren't.www.audacy.com