MLB

Stadium organist trolls former Astro Josh Reddick by playing 'The Sign'

By Jordan Cohn
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 3 days ago
More important than anything else in this article is that Swedish pop act Ace of Base never released a song called "I Saw The Sign." It's just like how Bob Marley never released a song titled "Don't Worry About a Thing," or how The Who never published a song with the name "Teenage Wasteland," or other fallacies like how, for some wild reason, a handful of people assume that Led Zeppelin and Jethro Tull were names of individual people. They weren't.

MLBlindyssports.com

Astros RHP Jose Urquidy (shoulder) placed on IL

The Houston Astros activated right-hander Enoli Paredes from the injured list on Sunday, but right-hander Jose Urquidy took his place on the 10-day IL with a shoulder injury. The designation for Urquidy, who has right posterior shoulder discomfort, is retroactive to Thursday. Urquidy, 26, left Wednesday night’s start against the...
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Begins rehab assignment Monday

Odorizzi (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports. After completing a 35-pitch live batting practice session Wednesday, Odorizzi is ready to return to game action. It's not clear how many pitches he will throw against Round Rock on Monday. Regardless, if he makes it through unscathed, Odorizzi could theoretically return as soon as next weekend to take the spot vacated by Jose Urquidy (shoulder). Kent Emanuel would be another candidate for that opening, if the Astros feel they don't want to rush things with Odorizzi.
MLBFrankfort Times

Four-run eighth sends Astros past Rangers, 6-2

HOUSTON (AP) — Chas McCormick had a two-run single as part of a four-run eighth, Lance McCullers Jr. threw six scoreless innings and the Houston Astros won their sixth straight, 6-2 over the Texas Rangers on Sunday. Houston loaded the bases with one out in the eighth on singles by...
MLBcbslocal.com

Dodgers Sign Albert Pujols To One-Year Deal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Albert Pujols has signed a major league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, moving 30 miles north to extend his remarkable career after leaving the Los Angeles Angels. The 41-year-old Pujols formalized his one-year deal Monday with the defending World Series champions after agreeing to make...
MLBlindyssports.com

Carlos Correa aims to guide Astros to sweep of Rangers

The expectations for Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa likely will remain elevated through the remainder of his prime, a byproduct of his being the first overall selection in the 2012 draft. Thus far this season, extraordinary results had eluded Correa. He began the Astros’ current homestand having gone hitless over...
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros insider: Takeaways from series sweep of Rangers

The Astros ran their season-long winning streak to six games on Sunday with a 6-2 win against the Texas Rangers. They swept their intrastate rival in a four-game series that never felt close aside from Thursday’s extra-inning affair. The Rangers have lost six straight games since reaching .500 at 18-18,...
MLB1037thegame.com

ASTROS GAMER: Houston Completes Series Sweep of Texas Rangers

The Houston Astros established dominance over the last four days against the Texas Rangers, completing a series sweep on Sunday with a 6-2 win thanks to a big eighth inning. Alex Bregman wasted very little time getting the Astros on the board with a two-out RBI single that got into the outfield, scoring Michael Brantley. Carlos Correa made it a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth after Chas McCormick scored off of a forceout.
MLBKansas City Star

Astros play Oakland, look to build on Greinke’s strong performance

Houston Astros (25-18, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (26-18, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (1-3, 3.34 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) Athletics: Cole Irvin (3-4, 3.02 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics +102, Astros -120; over/under is 8 1/2...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Alex Vesia: Sent to Tripla-A

Vesia was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Vesia made three relief appearances during his stint in the majors and allowed five runs (three earned) on a hit and five walks while striking out seven in four innings. His removal from the major-league roster was part of a transaction to make room for Albert Pujols and Yoshi Tsutsugo.
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Astros Crawfish Boil: May 17th, 2021

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here. The Astros got a leg up on the Silver Boot Series after sweeping the Rangers over the weekend in a 4-game set (Astros.com) Lance was able to...
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Andre Scrubb: Allows two-run homer

Scrubb (leg) allowed two runs on two hits and struck out one in one inning in Sunday's 6-2 win over Texas. He was charged with a blown save. The right-hander was unavailable Saturday after he tweaked something in his leg, but it was apparently a short-term issue. Scrubb wasn't very effective Sunday, as he gave up a game-tying two-run home run to David Dahl in the seventh inning. The 26-year-old reliever owns a 4.70 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 6:4 K:BB across 7.2 innings after he began the season on the injured list with a shoulder injury.
MLBHouston Chronicle

On deck: Astros at Oakland A's

When/where: Tuesday and Wednesday at 8:40 p.m., Thursday at 2:37 p.m.; RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, Calif. TV/radio: ATTSW; 790 AM and 1010 AM (Spanish) all three games and 740 AM on Tuesday and Wednesday. Pitchers: Tuesday, RHP Cristian Javier (3-1, 3.08) vs. LHP Sean Manaea (3-2, 4.40); Wednesday, RHP Zack Greinke...
MLBcoveringthecorner.com

Series preview: Cleveland at Angels

As far as narratives and the imaginary force of momentum go, these two teams could not be coming into this three-game series from more different places. Cleveland is the hotter, better team overall. They’ve won nine of their last 13 games overall, still have a great pitching staff, and they have José Ramírez. But they enter this series on a three-game skid where nobody has looked quite right. Their ace wasn’t an ace, and the offense couldn’t seem to get anything going beyond the opening game. Maybe it can be attributed to jet lag and playing their first series on the West Coast since 2019. If that’s the case, they need to figure it out quickly, because they will remain on the wrong side of the Rocky Mountains for another three days.
BaseballBleacher Report

Mike Bolsinger Refiles Lawsuit Against Astros over Sign-Stealing Scandal

Former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Mike Bolsinger refiled a lawsuit against the Houston Astros as he continues to argue the team's sign-stealing scandal cost him his job as a Major League Baseball player. Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reported the news, noting the pitcher is seeking more than $1...
MLBSacramento Bee

Houston’s Altuve puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Rangers

Texas Rangers (18-23, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (23-17, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kyle Gibson (3-0, 2.28 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (3-1, 3.10 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -183, Rangers +157; over/under is 8...
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros place righty Jose Urquidy on 10-day IL with shoulder injury

Prior to Sunday afternoon’s game, the Astros placed José Urquidy on the 10-day injured list, manager Dusty Baker told reporters, including Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. The righty exited his start Wednesday evening with shoulder discomfort, and it had already been revealed he’d miss his upcoming start, so it’s not especially surprising he wound up on the IL. Baker said earlier this week an MRI hadn’t revealed “anything significant,” so it’s possible it’ll be a short-term absence.