CONFIRMED: Dan Feuerriegel Cast as EJ DiMera on ‘Days of our Lives’

By Errol Lewis
soapoperanetwork.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a while since we first heard that former “Spartacus: Blood and Sand” actor Dan Feuerriegel had been cast as EJ DiMera on “Days of our Lives,” and now the show is officially confirming the news. Last played by James Scott, EJ was shot by Clyde Weston’s (. )...

www.soapoperanetwork.com
