Experienced Miami agents know how to navigate the highs and lows of what can be a cyclical housing market ... and my goodness, are we riding a high wave at the moment!. As you may have read, the pandemic — while serious and tragic in its scope — has had an extraordinary effect on local real estate. Thousands of families and companies from highly taxed and regulated states have made the move to South Florida over the past 12 months, buying up our inventory and driving prices sky-high — particularly single-family homes in the luxury sector. Any home that is correctly priced eventually becomes the subject of a bidding war, keeping agents like me firmly on our toes. Sounds like nothing but smooth sailing for us real estate pros, right?