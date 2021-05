CarBahn with Peregrine Racing is primed for its debut weekend in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship with the No. 39 Audi R8 GT3 LMS. The California-based team heads to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course armed for the first time with both the Audi R8 GT3 and the Audi R8 GT4 LMS supported by Audi Sport Customer Racing. It also will welcome its new driver pairing of Richard Heistand and Jeff Westphal. Together they will captain the No. 39 for its maiden voyage around the 13 Turn, 2.26-mile course.