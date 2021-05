BUCKHANNON — On Tuesday evening, the Upshur County Board of Education convened in regular session. Board members Katie Loudin and Patrick Long were absent from the meeting. Before department reports began, Buckhannon Academy Elementary School Administrators Eric Brand and Susanne Britton recognized several staff members as Upshur Stars. Lori Smith, Yvette Papas, Michele Michael, Thurlene Hyre, and Linda Smith were all commended for their excellent work in the cafeteria, serving student’s meals with a smile and encouragement. In addition, Britton and Brand recognized the school’s secretaries, Tera Spotloe and Shelia Davis for being “the backbone of Academy.” The Upshur Stars were celebrated for going above and beyond for their school.