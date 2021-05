With life getting back to normal a little more every day, many people are venturing out to their favorite restaurants again. For over a year, copycat recipes have been our go to, to satisfy cravings for favorite restaurant dishes at home. But now that people are starting to be comfortable with dining in again, does that mean copycat recipes are going to the wayside? Absolutely not! Being able to make dishes we love at our favorite restaurants, in our very own kitchens, is definitely one of the things the pandemic brought about that we should keep.