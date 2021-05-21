newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

What's new on Netflix in June 2021

By Matt Mueller
On Milwaukee
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weather's finally warming up, festivals and live music are returning, and people are beginning to gather comfortably once again. Normal ... is almost here. But normal ... is also exhausting. I mean, do you even remember what having plans was like? It was terrible! You had to leave the house and put on pants and everything. If conversations were going poorly or you just wanted to leave, you couldn't just hold still and pretend your Zoom call froze.

onmilwaukee.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Neeson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Original#Vampire Academy#Fatherhood#Movies#Netflix Inc#Streaming Music#Pop Music#Live Music#Ragnarok#French#Xtreme#Skull Castle#Netflix Original#June#Cult Favorites#Creator#Ninja Assassin#Ninja Assasin#Retro Hits#Kitty Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Zoom
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Music
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

Netflix Drops Trailer for the Fourth and Final Season of ‘Castlevania’

On Thursday, Netflix released the trailer for Castlevania’s ten-part final season, coming to the streaming service on May 13. The trailer sees series protagonist Trevor Belmont and his allies struggle against the litany of foes that have risen to prominence since he defeated Dracula in Castlevania’s second season. However, season four’s trailer teases that Dracula Vlad Tepes may not stay dead for long, as Castlevania’s heroes take-on apocalyptic stakes.
TV SeriesGamespot

Netflix's Live-Action Lupin Part 2 Gets June Release Date

Netflix has finally announced that Lupin Part 2, the final five episodes that will complete Season 1 of the series that debuted back in January, will hit the streaming service on June 11. It was revealed back in March that these episodes will land sometime this summer, so it's not nearly as long a wait as it could have been.
TV & VideosPolygon

The claustrophobic Oxygen tests a new direction for Netflix’s sci-fi strategy

In a new Netflix thriller, a female scientist is stuck in a small, contained environment, and must figure out how to survive as oxygen levels become dangerously low. If this sounds familiar, it’s possible that you’ve recently watched Stowaway, the hit Netflix movie starring Anna Kendrick, the latest big-name performer to explore psychological and moral complexities in outer space. But it’s also the basic description for Oxygen, a second constricted-space, low-oxygen thriller on Netflix — and yet another instance of the streaming service colonizing territory formerly occupied by traditional studio releases.
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Oxygen review: Is Netflix's new sci-fi thriller worth a watch?

Not all fears and phobias are universal. For instance, some people might be freaked out by rats, but others would (rightly) keep them as adorable pets. However, there's absolutely nobody who would be perfectly chill with waking up in a confined space with limited oxygen and no way of escaping. It's exactly why being buried alive proves such rich ground for filmmakers, such as in Buried, because the mere thought of it would instantly terrify anybody.
TV & VideosAnimation Magazine

Netflix Debuts Trailer, New Images for Sony’s ‘Wish Dragon’

Animation lovers and family audiences will have another wish granted by global streamer Netflix, which is bringing Sony Pictures Animation’s Wish Dragon to audiences at last on June 11 as part of its hot summer slate of highly anticipated animated features. Today marks the release of the official trailer, key art and four new images from the Chinese co-production, written and directed by animation artist Chris Appelhans (K-Pop: Demon Hunters).
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Is Adding 10 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Disney Plus is adding 10 new titles this coming week. It’s a particularly stacked haul that’s on its way to the Mouse House’s streaming platform this Friday, as it includes a lot of original TV content – including the return of a popular series for a second season – and even another Marvel movie.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Is new Netflix series Jupiter's Legacy worth the watch?

Jupiter's Legacy arrived on Netflix this week and suffice to say, superhero fans didn't wait a single minute to get stuck in. But is the eight-parter starring Josh Duhamel worth the watch? Find out what viewers have been saying here... The series, which is based on a comic book series...
TV Seriestribuneledgernews.com

The ‘Bridgerton’ universe is expanding: All about Netflix’s new prequel series

Netflix has crowned the star of its latest “Bridgerton” project. The streaming giant announced Friday that the “Bridgerton” universe is expanding with a prequel series centering on Queen Charlotte, Lady Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury, played by Golda Rosheuvel, Ruth Gemmell and Adjoa Andoh, respectively, in executive producer Shonda Rhimes’ hit period drama.
TV & VideosPosted by
Newsweek

The 30 Best Animated Movies on Netflix, According to Critics

Animated movies have grown up in recent decades and cartoons' status now rivals those of their live-action counterparts. Whether you are looking for arthouse anime or a super-slick CGI, Netflix has cartoon movies covered on its dedicated genre, via code 4698. The Mitchells vs. The Machines (2021) A girl begins...
TV Seriesbelloflostsouls.net

Netflix’s ‘Sweet Tooth’ is a New Kind of Dystopia – One With Hope

The new trailer ‘Sweet Tooth’ shares more about how the world changed and the enemies that Gus faces on his journey. Netflix has teamed up with Robert Downey Jr. for a grand adventure set in a whimsical post-apocalyptic world. Based on the DC comic of the same name, Sweet Tooth is a fairytale in a post-apocalyptic world that’s been ravaged by a virus. With the exception of some extraordinary human/animal hybrid babies, most of the population has been wiped out.
TV SeriesComing Soon!

Netflix Castlevania Ending Explained: Directors & EP Talk Series Finale

There is a lot to talk about in the final season of Castlevania. With surprising returns, shocking deaths, and some significant life-changing events, all of the main characters leave the season different than how they entered it. If you need the Netflix Castlevania ending explained, then there is nobody better to do it than creative director Sam Deats, associate director Adam Deats, and executive producer Kevin. ComingSoon was able to speak with all three of the creatives about the final season.
TV & Videossciencefiction.com

10 New Images From Netflix’s Upcoming ‘Masters Of The Universe’ Miniseries

Later this year, Netflix will bring another old-school cartoon property back to live with their 5-part miniseries ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation,’ spearheaded by long-time pop-culture creator Kevin Smith. Serving as the showrunner and executive producer, Smith is joined by behind-the-scenes talent from the original ‘He-Man and the Masters of the Universe’ series, including Frederick Soulie as an executive producer and Susan Cordin as a producer. Longtime Smith co-collaborator Marc Bernardin serves as one of the writers, and the series’ music is composed by Bear McCreary.
TV SeriesHuffingtonPost

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'The Sons Of Sam'

“Jupiter’s Legacy” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The Netflix Original series follows a group of first-generation superheroes as they pass the world-saving torch down to their children, who face challenges living up to their parents’ legacies. Filmed in the second half of 2019 with reshoots in early 2021, “Jupiter’s Legacy” stars Josh Duhamel, Ben Daniels and Leslie Bibb.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Could Netflix’s Bridgerton Really Adapt All Of Julia Quinn’s Novels? Here's What The Creator Said

Bridgerton fans are quite the dedicated lot. Of course, thanks to the novels by author Julia Quinn which truly started everything, that fanbase might be a lot larger than you know, given that the Netflix series basically shut down everything else when it came to popularity after debuting on Christmas Day 2020. Because of that, the past several months have been filled to bursting with any and all Bridgerton news, and fans were beyond thrilled when the series was renewed through Season 4. Now, though, those fans want to know if the romantic drama can really adapt all eight of Quinn's novels on Netflix, and the show's creator has an answer for you.
TV & VideosFirst Showing

Bringing Skateboards to India - New Trailer for Netflix's 'Skater Girl'

"Why do you like skating so much?" "There's no one to control me, no rules to follow." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for an inspiring story called Skater Girl, set in India, and marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Manjari Makijany. The film is a coming of age of a rural skater girl from a remote village in Rajasthan, India. When a woman from London shows up with friend who has a skateboard, everything changes in this little town, and all the local kids becoming obsessed with riding around causing mayhem and amusement. For one young girl, Rachel Saanchita Gupta in her debut performance as Prerna, her life changes when she sets out to make it to the National Skateboarding Championships. The cast also includes Amy Maghera, Shafin Patel, Jonathan Readwin, with special appearance by Waheeda Rehman. This hasn't played at any festivals or anywhere else, it's another surprise Netflix release. And dang it looks great! Not only an uplifting story, but it also looks smart and sassy. Another impressive Netflix discovery.
TV & VideosRefinery29

You Have 5 New Netflix Treats To Stream This Weekend — Here’s What’s Worth Watching

Last week, Netflix had one of its most extensive premiere weeks in recent memory. This week, the streaming platform is experiencing one of its most abbreviated. The blockbuster debut of this weekend is Army of the Dead, arriving Friday, May 21. The bananas zombie action movie serves as its director Zack Snyder’s followup to March’s infamous Justice League “Snyder Cut.” While Army of the Dead does not have the years of upsetting drama that comes with the “Snyder Cut,” it did have to digitally impose comedian Tig Notaro into the action after initial cast member Chris D’Elia became the subject of multiple sexual misconduct allegations (D’Elia denies the claims).
TV & VideosAndroid Headlines

Here's What Is Coming To Hulu In June 2021

There’s a ton of fresh content coming to Hulu in June 2021. With the majority of the catalog coming online starting June 1. This list does not include shows that are added weekly, after they air on TV. Like those on ABC and NBC. Though there are some of those season premieres listed here. Like season 13 of the American Ninja Warrior. Which now has a new host in John Cena, as well as new commentators. Making it a much more interesting show to watch, than the previous seasons had.