What's new on Netflix in June 2021

"Why do you like skating so much?" "There's no one to control me, no rules to follow." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for an inspiring story called Skater Girl, set in India, and marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Manjari Makijany. The film is a coming of age of a rural skater girl from a remote village in Rajasthan, India. When a woman from London shows up with friend who has a skateboard, everything changes in this little town, and all the local kids becoming obsessed with riding around causing mayhem and amusement. For one young girl, Rachel Saanchita Gupta in her debut performance as Prerna, her life changes when she sets out to make it to the National Skateboarding Championships. The cast also includes Amy Maghera, Shafin Patel, Jonathan Readwin, with special appearance by Waheeda Rehman. This hasn't played at any festivals or anywhere else, it's another surprise Netflix release. And dang it looks great! Not only an uplifting story, but it also looks smart and sassy. Another impressive Netflix discovery.