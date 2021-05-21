John Hiatt And Jerry Douglas Join Forces On 'Leftover Feelings'

Travis Linville is set to release his new album, I’m Still Here, due out May 21 via Black Mesa Records and available for purchase/pre-save now HERE. Produced by fellow Oklahoman JD McPherson, I’m Still Here is full of, in McPherson’s words, the “fantastic songs and consummate musicianship” Linville is known for, but the contributions from his collaborators shine throughout. One such collaboration sees Linville joined by Hayes Carll, with whom he has shared the stage for over 15 years, for a cover of Willie Nelson's "Yesterday's Wine" with guest vocals from friends and fellow Tulsans, John Fullbright and Jacob Tovar. More information about their take on the bottle-clanking country waltz can be found exclusively at Cowboy Lifestyle Network. Additionally, album standout "I Saw You" is currently featured as the Song of the Day by NPR-affiliate KUTX, who praise, "Travis Linville imprints his masterful presence once again with the LP I'm Still Here, cooked up with a dream team of contributors and produced by fellow Broken Arrow artist and longtime fan JD McPherson for nine intoxicating originals (and a Willie Nelson cover featuring Hayes Carll) that toe the line between indie, country, rock, and beyond, including the piano-driven Tulsa-sound-evoking 'I Saw You!'"