John Hiatt And Jerry Douglas Join Forces On 'Leftover Feelings'

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Hiatt and Jerry Douglas have been making music for decades but they’ve never made a record together — until now. The two American musical giants released their new album “Leftover Feelings” on Friday. Hiatt and Douglas — the master singer-songwriter and the master dobro player — mesh their talents together with terrific results. The music website Holler calls it “a match made in heaven.”

