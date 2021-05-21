newsbreak-logo
No Fireworks For Independence Day; Lane County Nearing Vaccination Goal; No New Florence Cases; Input Requested; Food Share to Reopen

By George Henry
kcfmradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother annual tradition has fallen once again to the coronavirus pandemic. The Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration will not be moving forward according to Florence Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bettina Hannigan. Hannigan says that time is needed to properly plan the celebration and with the current guidelines related to the pandemic makes it impossible to know what lies ahead for July. Hannigan did say that they are taking a wait and see approach for the possibility of moving the fireworks celebration to a date later on in the year. She says the event is planned for next year. Other events have had to be cancelled and she hopes that they will be able to save the annual Wine and Chowder trail for October. With the loss of Rhody days and the annual Wings and Wheels Event, the pandemic has put a large dent in the 147 million dollars pumped annually into the Florence economy.

