ASHLAND — After Dylan Hickey crossed the finish line in the 4x400-meter relay, Ashland High boys track coach Dan Fuller was surprised with a shower from the water cooler. Leaning on their distance runners, Ashland won the league title at the Ohio Cardinal Conference Championships on Friday at Ashland University’s Ferguson Field, marking the Arrow’s fifth consecutive OCC crown. COVID-19 prevented the Arrows from winning five OCC titles in five years, but they’ll happily settle for five straight over six years.