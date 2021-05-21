newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

NYC Catholic churches will be at 100% capacity this weekend

By Carl Campanile
New York Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City’s Catholic churches are returning to full capacity this weekend, after the state lifted most coronavirus restrictions amid rising vaccination rates and plunging viral infections. “It is a good day,” said Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio, who oversees the Brooklyn-Queens Diocese. “Our churches are at full capacity once again, though...

nypost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Queens, NY
Society
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
City
Manhattan, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
Queens, NY
Government
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Religious Community#Pastors#Holy Communion#Nyc Catholic#The Us Supreme Court#Mass#The New York Archdiocese#Covers Catholic Churches#Prayer Facilities#Brooklyn Queens Diocese#Choirs#Unvaccinated Parishioners#In Person Worship#Capacity Restrictions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Politics
News Break
Religion
Related
New York City, NYnewsbrig.com

Catholic statue of Mary holding baby Jesus defaced in NYC

A statue of Mary holding baby Jesus was vandalized at the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn, the second such attack in the borough in three days, officials said Monday. An employee of the diocese at 310 Prospect Park West first noticed the head of the baby Jesus was vandalized on Sunday, according to cops.
Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn’s Rachel Loeb named new head of EDC

Brooklyn resident Rachel Loeb, who had been the acting president and CEO of the New York Economic Development Corp. (NYCEDC) since March, has now been named to the post permanently by Mayor Bill de Blasio. Rachel Loeb joined NYCEDC in 2018. In both her roles as acting president and CEO...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Forbes

Brooklyn Proves Resilient During Pandemic Recovery

Founder and CEO of The Raisner Group (formerly Proteus Capital Management), a private real estate investment firm in New York City. New York City has suffered deeply from Covid-19. Its economy was destroyed, people fled in droves and the population registered over 30,000 deaths. Nevertheless, the Big Apple is beginning to make a strong comeback: A large share of its population is now vaccinated, businesses have reopened, new businesses have made their debut and inhabitants are returning, mostly from Florida. Lured by the lowered rent prices and the spring excitement, there is a wave of "new" New Yorkers moving to the city.
Brooklyn, NYbkreader.com

COVID-19 Update in Brooklyn

Masks will no longer be mandated in New York come Wednesday. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that he would be lifting the mask mandate for fully vaccinated New Yorkers, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new mask and social distancing guidelines released last week. Masks will still be...
Fall River, MATaunton Gazette

Why this Brooklyn trouser manufacturer relocated to Fall River

FALL RIVER — Did you know they make high-end men’s trousers in Fall River’s Flint neighborhood?. The Hertling manufacturing company, besides making its own line of pants and shorts, manufactures private label trousers for such men’s clothing lines as Paul Stewart, J. Press and Epaulet. And although the company has...
Brooklyn, NYuntappedcities.com

Meet The Sheep On Governors Island This Summer

It’s no secret that Governors Island is one of New York City’s must-visit summer places. Just a 10-minute ferry ride from Manhattan or Brooklyn, Governors Island offers art, biking, food, and other hands-on activities — and it just reopened! This summer, visitors to Governors Island are in for a rather unexpected treat: Five new sheep!
Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Daily Eagle

May 17: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY

ON THIS DAY IN 1937, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “WASHINGTON (U.P.) — Senator M.M. Logan (D., Ky.) announced today that he would offer three modifications to President Roosevelt’s judiciary reorganization bill and predicted that one of them would be reported favorably to the Senate. ‘I am sure that the president’s bill will be modified in the Judiciary Committee tomorrow and reported favorably,’ Logan, an administration supporter, said. He declined to say definitely whether the administration men on the committee had decided to support a compromise. Logan took leadership of compromise efforts in a move which some believed might have been inspired by other administration leaders, although they insisted they were standing firm for an increase of six justices in the Supreme Court. Logan’s principal compromise would provide: That the Supreme Court shall permanently be fixed at nine members, but that this number may temporarily be increased from time to time. To achieve this increase he would provide that justices should be eligible for retirement at 75 years if they have served ten years on the court. If, within six months after becoming eligible, a justice fails to retire, the president may appoint an additional justice to the court. Such additional justices may be appointed for each justice who fails to retire as permitted, but the court would not permanently be increased. The court could never have more than nine justices under 75 years of age.”