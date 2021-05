Tac would like to make something clear about his life in Dubai. “I’m really broke. We’re all broke as f*ck here.”. As a rising rapper in a city so often viewed as the nucleus of global wealth, he feels like something of an outlier. But Tac is part of an emergent musical subculture in the region: one that is unravelling the stereotypes about the Middle East, and carving out a space for itself in the process.