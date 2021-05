Given the success of Oprah Winfrey’s bombshell interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, it was only a matter of time before she and the royals came back with more. It took Winfrey and Harry just two months to deliver: On Monday, the iconic TV host announced that her and Harry’s documentary series on mental health will premiere on Apple TV+ as soon as May 21. (Winfrey is a self-proclaimed “Apple girl,” after all.) Their bond actually dates back well before the CBS interview; Winfrey attended the couple’s wedding, and first announced The Me You Can’t See in 2019.