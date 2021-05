Combat sports superstar Conor McGregor came in as No. 1 on Forbes’ 2021 list of athletes who earned the most money over the past twelve months. “The Notorious One” made the list three years before, when he faced off against undefeated welterweight champ Floyd Mayweather in what was billed as “The Money Fight,” but landed at the No. 4 spot. And although he had only two fights from 2019 through January 2021 (with the latter resulting in a TKO loss against Dustin Poirier), it was McGregor’s sale of his stake in the Proper Twelve whiskey brand that netted him the bulk of his earnings with $150 million.