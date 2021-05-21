City of Joliet Prison Committee Meeting

The City of Joliet Prison Committee will hold a meeting on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 4 p.m. in the Council Chambers, Second Floor, at Joliet City Hall, 150 West Jefferson Street, Joliet, Illinois, to discuss the following:

As Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan continues, Governor Pritzker is moving Illinois forward to a Bridge to Phase 5 mitigation on Friday, May 14, 2021. In order to adhere to social distancing guidelines, the capacity in Council Chambers will remain at 18 members of the public.

During meetings, any member of the public physically present in the Council Chambers in excess of the limit will be asked to wait in another room with live feed to the meeting until the Citizens To Be Heard on Agenda Items section or Public Comments section of the meeting has commenced. Speakers will be rotated into Council Chambers to allow everyone an opportunity to speak.

Pursuant to the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity’s Guidelines, it is recommended that any individual appearing in-person wear a face-covering to cover their nose and mouth.

Citizens who are unable to attend the meeting can email comments in advance of the meeting to publiccomment@joliet.gov.

ROLL CALL

CITIZENS TO BE HEARD ON AGENDA ITEMS

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Approval of Minutes: February 10, 2020

AGENDA ITEM:

Disc Golf and Use Agreement

DISCUSSION ITEMS:

a. Site Trajectory Update 2017-2021

b. 2021 Programming and Events

c. Visitor’s Center

d. Ongoing Volunteerism

e. Federal Appropriation Application

f. Ongoing Maintenance Issues

g. The Future

NEW OR OLD BUSINESS, NOT FOR FINAL ACTION OR RECOMMENDATION

ADJOURNMENT

This meeting will be held in an accessible location. If you need a reasonable accommodation, please contact Christa M. Desiderio, City Clerk, 150 West Jefferson Street, Joliet, Illinois 60432 at (815) 724-3780.