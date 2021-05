After nearly a year of delays from the COVID-19 pandemic, Great Wolf Lodge Northern California in Manteca will open June 29. “The year-long delay of our grand opening due to the pandemic has further raised anticipation levels for our new Northern California resort, and we can’t wait to welcome our first guests next month,” Murray Hennessy, chief executive officer for Great Wolf Resorts, said in a statement. “This resort brings a whole new level of immersive family entertainment to the region, and we’re excited to get families back to having fun.”