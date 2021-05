Some viral beauty tools are a flash in the pan, but it’s safe to say the hair dryer brush is here to stay. Combining the two integral tools needed for an at-home blowout—that would be a blow dryer and a round hair brush—the dryer brush conveniently dries, styles, straightens, and smooths hair simultaneously, drastically cutting down on the time it takes to do your hair each day. If you know your way around a round brush, you’ll be an instant pro with this two-in-one tool (and even if you don't, they’re a breeze to pick up). Here, find out which dryer brush is your perfect match.