Newton County, GA

PHOTOS: Newton County splash pad ribbon-cutting ceremony

By Alice Queen alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County, GAOn Common Ground News

Rockdale County BOC names Lisa Chester new Constituent Services Liaison

The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners (BOC) has appointed Lisa Chester as its Constituent Services liaison. The constituent services liaison reports directly to the Chief of Staff and handles initiatives and tasks affiliated/related to Post 1 and Post 2 Commissioners. Chester has served as a community and business development leader...
Newton County, GACovington News

Newton board debates, approves donation to Juneteenth organizers

COVINGTON, Ga. — Some county commissioners recently defended a donation to a group organizing an annual Juneteenth observance after hearing they could be opening the door to requests from groups they do not agree with. The Newton County Board of Commissioners voted to approve a $1,500 donation to cover an...
Covington, GACovington News

Neely Farms project could generate $350 million economic impact in Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. — A mixed-used development project underway in Covington could create a more than $350 million impact in Newton County. Phil Johnson, a local attorney who represents Neely Farms Family Limited Partnership LLLP, said that figure was a rough, yet conservative estimation for Neely Farms, located at 9135 Martin Luther King Ave. (Covington Bypass Road).
Newton County, GACovington News

State to cut off federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits

ATLANTA — Georgia is joining a growing number of Republican-led states in cutting off federal unemployment benefits to incentivize out-of-work employees to return to their jobs. Gov. Brian Kemp said in an interview with Fox News Thursday that the Georgia Department of Labor will stop issuing $300 weekly checks to...
Rockdale County, GArockdalenewtoncitizen.com

INVITATION TO BID #21-11: GRANADE ROAD SIDEWALKS

INVITATION TO BID #21-11: GRANADE ROAD SIDEWALKS The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners is soliciting sealed bids to furnish all labor, material, and equipment for the Installation of Sidewalks on Granade Road in Rockdale County. A MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., local time at Rockdale County Department of Transportation, 2570 Old Covington Hwy, Conyers, GA 30012. Any questions and/or misunderstandings that may arise from this ITB must be submitted in writing to Tina Malone at tina.malone@rockdalecountyga.gov or to the Department of Finance at the address below. Submit questions and/or requests for clarifications regarding this ITB no later than 2:00 P.M., local time, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Written responses will be issued in an addendum. It is the bidders responsibility to check the Rockdale County website at www.rockdalecountyga.gov for any addenda that may be issued, prior to submitting a bid for this ITB. Bids Submittals are due no later than 2:00 P.M., local time, Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Department of Finance, 958 Milstead Avenue, Conyers, Georgia 30012. Any bid received after said time and date of bid opening will not be considered by the COUNTY. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at this time and location. A 5% Bid Bond will be required. A Payment and Performance Bond in the amount of 100% will be required from the awarded vendor. Rockdale County reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 958 Milstead Avenue Room 300 Conyers, Georgia 30012 www.rockdalecountyga.gov 902-34762 5/12 19 2021.
Newton County, GACovington News

Former Newton sheriff recalled as "consummate professional"

COVINGTON, Ga. — Sheriff Ezell Brown recalled his predecessor, Joe Nichols, asking him in 2020 if a street sign bearing Nichols' name near the sheriff's office’s Alcovy Road headquarters was still in place. "My reply was, 'You built the jail. They named the street after you. It will forever be...
Covington, GArockdalenewtoncitizen.com

District 2 Community Cleanup planned for May 15

COVINGTON - Commissioner Demond Mason and the Newton County Bicentennial Committee, along with Keep Newton Beautiful, are hosting a community cleanup in District 2 to give back to the community during the 200th year of Newton County. Throughout the year, each district commissioner is hosting a cleanup as an act...
Newton County, GAatlantaagentmagazine.com

Major mixed-use development slated for Oaks Golf Course in Newton County

A developer is seeking to redevelop the 19-hole Oaks Golf Course in Newton County with 142 single-family houses, 190 townhomes and 360 apartments. The project will also include 143,000 square feet of retail space, including a grocery-chain anchor, according to documents filed with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs by Covington-based Infinity Homes and Development LLC.
Rockdale County, GArockdalenewtoncitizen.com

TO BE PUBLISHED SUNDAY, MAY 9 LEGAL NOTICE OF ZONING

TO BE PUBLISHED SUNDAY, MAY 9 LEGAL NOTICE OF ZONING Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 36-66-4 and Chapter 238 of the Rockdale County Code of Ordinances, notice is hereby given that the Rockdale County Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 7:00 PM at the Rockdale County Auditorium, 903 N Main St NW, Conyers, GA, 30012 and VIRTUALLY at https://www.facebook.com/RockdaleGov on the below variance requests from The Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) of Rockdale County, GA: Variance Case #2021-03: A variance request from Sec. 206-8(e)(3) to permit the construction of multiple buildings with up to 8 units in a single building, which is an increase of 2 units over the maximum of 6 units in a single building for property located at 2021 SE Old Covington Hwy and 0 Salem Industrial Pkwy SE, Conyers, 30013, by DRH Properties, LLC, for the purpose of a multi-family development. The property is currently zoned RM (Residential Multi-Family) with conditions, including a maximum of 153 units. Said property consists of 14.826 acres and is described as lying and being in Land Lot 246 & 247 of the 10th District of Rockdale County, GA with Tax Parcel #s 0740040003 and 073001001A. Variance Case #2021-04: A variance request from Sec. 332-1(b) to permit the construction of a 6th residence at 0 Millstream Ln SW fka 4320 HWY 138 SW, Stockbridge, 30281, with access on a private street parcel with 16-foot total pavement width, which is a decrease of 6-feet from the minimum required 22-foot total pavement width by Smith, Welch, Webb & White, LLC for Thomas V. and Evelyn B. Jackson. The property is currently zoned AR (Agricultural-Residential). Said property consists of 4.82 acres and is described as lying and being in Land Lot 153 of the 11th District of Rockdale County, GA with Tax Parcel #008001005C. All interested parties are invited to attend. At the public hearing, time will be given for those in attendance to speak in favor of or in opposition to these requests. All speakers are required to register prior to the start of the public hearings. Copies of the application, the Rockdale County UDO, and more information are available for public inspection during regular business hours at the Rockdale County Planning & Development Department, which is located at 958 Milstead Ave NE, Conyers, GA or by calling 770.278.7100 or emailing planning@rockdalecountyga.gov. 934-35413 5/9/2021.
Newton County, GACovington News

Farmers market opens for season Tuesday at Newton County park

COVINGTON, Ga. — Products from locally grown vegetables and meat to homemade pet accessories are set to be available on opening day of the inaugural county Farmer’s Market Tuesday. The weekly afternoon event is set to begin with 13 vendors Tuesday, May 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Denny...
Covington, GACovington News

Newton Chamber announces new membership director

The Covington-Newton County Chamber of Commerce announces that Katie Brunette of Covington will be joining its team as the new Membership Director Monday, May 10. Katie was born and raised in Orlando, Florida, and relocated to Covington in 2016 with her loving husband of 11 years, Geoff Brunette, and daughter, Reagan, 9, that attends Peachtree Academy.
Rockdale County, GAOn Common Ground News

Conyers-Rockdale Library to provide library cards for all Rockdale County students under new partnership

The Conyers-Rockdale Library and Rockdale County Public School System have partnered with the Georgia Public Library Services (GPLS) to permit all Rockdale County School District students access to the Public Information Network for Electronic Services (GA PINES) network. The partnership is called Rockdale County Student PLAY Card. The PINES Library...
Newton County, GArockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Joint Development Authority returns $2.6 million to Newton County

COVINGTON — Persistence has begun to pay off for the counties that formed the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties. Twenty years after the creation of the authority, the counties that invested in the 1,600-acre business park have recouped their investment. At Tuesday night’s Newton County...
Porterdale, GArockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Developer seeks rezoning for The Oaks golf course, plans mixed-use development

PORTERDALE — A rezoning request for 270 acres of The Oaks golf course property has been filed with the Porterdale Planning and Zoning Department. The request seeks to rezone the property in order to redevelop the golf course to include a commercial node at the intersection of Brown Bridge and Crowell roads, develop a residential community, and convert nine holes of the existing golf course to a par three course. According to the application, the residential component will include 142 single-family lots, 190 townhome units and 360 apartment units.
Conyers, GArockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale, Newton schools to receive School Crashers grants

CONYERS – Georgia United Credit Union Foundation in partnership with Georgia United Credit Union has announced eight grant recipients of the 2021 Georgia United Foundation School Crashers program, including one school in Newton County and one in Rockdale County. School Crashers is the foundation’s largest community service program that offers schools across the state an opportunity to apply for a school facility makeover. The program strengthens communities by supporting local school systems with the end goal of improving the learning environment for the students, faculty and staff.
Rockdale County, GArockdalecountyga.gov

Rockdale County to Continue Phased Approach to Reopening to the Public

Rockdale County to Continue Phased Approach to Reopening to the Public. CONYERS, Ga. – In an effort to continue to serve the citizens of Rockdale County effectively and efficiently, Rockdale County Government will continue their phased approach to reopen to the public. This approach is being used to continue to protect the safety of staff and the public. On Monday, May 3, low-to-moderate exposure outdoor activities reopened to the public which included rentals of outdoor fields at Johnson Park and Legion Field in preparation for recreational sports.