Gemma Chan has said that she fears for her family whenever they leave home or use public transport as she announces her support for a campaign raising money for the East and South East Asian community (ESEA) in light of a recent surge in anti-Asian hate crime.The Humans actor announced her support for the campaign on Instagram with a post that states #StopEast+SouthEastAsianHate with a link to a GoFundMe page.“Like many others, I worry for family members every time they leave the house or use public transport,” Chan wrote in a caption below before revealing that both of her parents...