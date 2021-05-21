For the love of general stores
Who doesn’t have fond memories of hanging loitering in front of the local general store? The place where you spent your hard-earned money for gum, chocolate bars, ice cream—maybe even a kite. These longstanding trusty retail spots are great places to buy essentials and stretch your legs, and luck out when there are homemade pies, fudge, or butter tarts for the taking. Some even come with branded souvenir swag. If you’re hungry mid-route, grab some commute cuisine curbside where there’s a café or restaurant attached.cottagelife.com