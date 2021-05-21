newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

For the love of general stores

By Becky Dumais
cottagelife.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWho doesn’t have fond memories of hanging loitering in front of the local general store? The place where you spent your hard-earned money for gum, chocolate bars, ice cream—maybe even a kite. These longstanding trusty retail spots are great places to buy essentials and stretch your legs, and luck out when there are homemade pies, fudge, or butter tarts for the taking. Some even come with branded souvenir swag. If you’re hungry mid-route, grab some commute cuisine curbside where there’s a café or restaurant attached.

cottagelife.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Cream Sandwiches#Chocolate Bars#Candy Bars#Chocolate Gifts#Baked Goods#Free Love#Kawartha Dairy#Cheltenham General Store#Ont#Aaa#Angus#Bbq#Victorian#Time#Enniskillen General Store#Canada Post#Beer Store#Hockley General Store#Lcbo#Kimberley General Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Related
Economyfiz-x.com

Check Out The Perfectly Preserved General Store From The 60s

Destination Adventure visited the once-in-a-lifetime 153 Mile Store, a relic of his childhood in British Columbia. The general store is unchanged for close to 60 years. Porter walked around the perfectly preserved store, visually examining the shelves, displays, and counters, all of which seemed to be frozen in time. The store inaugurated in 1900 and then closed in 1963 when the owner suddenly passed away.
Grocery & Supermaketeuromonitor.com

The Future of the Store

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is magnifying the need for retailers to rethink how physical space is used in the future. Although much attention over the last year has been given to the overnight boom in e-commerce and the shift away from stores, physical outlets remain a critical part of the shopping journey. Euromonitor International estimates that, in 2025, 76% of goods will still be bought in-store, although that would mark a reduction from 81% in 2020.
Grocery & Supermakettalkbusiness.net

Online grocery sales fall in April as more shoppers go into stores

Consumers opted to do more grocery shopping inside stores in April as COVID-19 infection rates declined. The April survey from Brick Meets Click/Mercatus indicates online grocery sales totaled $8.4 billion last month, falling 10% from March but more than four times higher than pre-pandemic levels. Mercatus said the sales metric...
Grocery & Supermaketmashed.com

The Reason Some Stores Are Putting Security Tags On General Mills Cereal

A few months ago, McDonald's began to limit the amount of Happy Meals it gave out in an attempt to address the shortage caused by adults who wanted to collect the unique Pokemon cards included. Now, Food & Wine reports General Mills has attached security tags to their cereal boxes to stop people from opening and rifling through them while still in the store, in the hopes of finding a similar souvenir.
Agriculturestlmag.com

Have a Cow Cattle Company combines homey café and modern general store

Walk in to Have a Cow Cattle Company and you catch that comforting aroma of wood smoke that seems to invite one to sit awhile. Things only get better from there. Co-owner Steve St. Pierre, who has a cattle ranch near Rolla, found a place just off I-44 and Jefferson that was begging for both renovation and burger baskets to parlay cows into cash. The first task is a beautiful success.
RestaurantsPosted by
Only In Rhode Island

There’s A Brand New Bakery Inside This Historic General Store Building In Rhode Island

Here in Rhode Island, it’s always wonderful to see what happens when old and new combine. Many of our oldest historic buildings are now serving as hotels, restaurants, and shops, something bound to happen in one of the nation’s oldest states. Recently, Groundswell Cafe + Bakery opened in the building of a historic general store […] The post There’s A Brand New Bakery Inside This Historic General Store Building In Rhode Island appeared first on Only In Your State.
Food & DrinksClinton Herald

Coffee grinders were status symbols in grocery stores

In the 1950s, there were still A&P grocery stores that only sold bags of coffee beans that had to be ground in a large iron grinder in the store, even though there were other brands of ground beans in bags. The customer chose the type and could grind it or ask a clerk to help. Some health food stores today still sell customers freshly ground coffee.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
EatThis

This Retailer Is Quickly Becoming the Most Popular Grocery Store for Many Americans

When city dwellers are asked where they get their groceries, Dollar General is likely one of the last places you expect to hear on their list. However, this corner store turned grocery store services many people living in rural America who otherwise wouldn't have access to fresh vegetables. Now, experts speculate that the chain could even help propel widespread vaccination deployment.
RecipesWeelicious

Weelicious Store!

One of the best things about having this blog over the years has been the ability to connect with all of you. I love this community so much and the fact that I get to not only share my recipes with you, but also my own favorite cooking items and gear, makes it even sweeter. So I've decided to put all of my favorite products in one easy place to find! Everyone of these items I use and have proved tried and true over the years. I'll be updating this list periodically, so make sure to check back in to see what's new!
kwhi.com

FRIDAY COUNTRY STORE

Items are not accepted from e-mail, fax or comments section!. Wanted: part time help, general farm maintenance, plus mowing and weed eating, Sat. mornings, 4-6 hrs. – 979-251-8114. Yard Sale: Fri. and Sat. 9a-6p and Sun. 9a-4p 4571 FM 390 W. (Burton, 10 mi. from Brenham off Zionsville Rd. in...
LifestyleSimply Recipes

Best Online Health Food Stores

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Ask five different people what a health food store is and you’ll likely get five different answers. To some, it’s...
RetailPosted by
EatThis

Costco Just Added A Brand New Food Court Menu Item Here

Nowadays it seems like every fast-food chain has their version of the chicken sandwich — igniting the Chicken Sandwich Wars to new heights. Could Costco be throwing its version into the mix? A Crispy Chicken Sandwich has been spotted on the food court menu at a Costco in Canada!. Shoppers...
RetailFortune

Macy’s says its shoppers are ‘ready to get on with life’

After holding back for almost a year because of COVID-19 related limitations, Macy's shoppers returned in droves in the first quarter of the year to indulge in things like suitcases, black suits, and home furnishings. And the department store's CEO expects the shopping rebound to continue. Macy's reported on Tuesday...