The Ripple price is dropping heavily by 12.52% touching the daily low of $1.01 as it falls back towards the lower boundary of the channel. XRP/USD continues to hold strong at $1.00 and this level has been supporting the market since a few days ago. However, it is possible that the more this support is tested, the more likely it is to break. If the Ripple price continues to abuse this support level, traders can expect more falls before getting to the lower boundary of the channel and the nearest support levels of $1.00 and $0.80 may be tested.