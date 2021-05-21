HB 554 Assists Montanans Opposing Big Sky Country National Heritage Area
Montanans Opposing Big Sky Country National Heritage Area (BSCNHA) recognizes Governor Gianforte’s signing of House Bill 554 into law on Friday, May 14, 2021. HB 554 states that any designation by the US National Park Service, of a National Heritage Area that extends beyond federal land, requires the approval of the Montana legislature, prior to a Congressional Act. We also recognize Representative Josh Kassmier (Fort Benton) who initiated this legislation. Montanans Opposing BSCNHA testified in the House and Senate Hearings, supporting HB 554.www.tsln.com