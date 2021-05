So what is a life hack? A life hack is any trick, shortcut, skill, or novelty method that increases productivity and efficiency, in all walks of life. Here are a few life hacks for you, which I had no clue you could do and they really work. Have you ever tried a ring on and you could not get it back off? Guess what, you can use Windex to get a ring off your finger. So the last time you tried to chop an onion it made your eyes water so bad? put your onions in the freezer for ten minutes before chopping They're less likely to make you cry that way because it takes longer for the juices to release the chemical gas that makes you tear up.