newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Varilek’s Cattle Call: Industry on the Fight

By Carrie Stadheim
tsln.com
 1 day ago

There is not much change week to week when it comes to the cattle markets. I can report the fundamentals we see, but the cash market is at a set price around $1.91 dressed if you are able to get the bid. With the floor price producers are unable to ask for a higher price with many lining up for $1.91 when available. Generally selling cattle in May does not come with much headache in the peak demand season. The disconnect is unnerving with the new crop calves nearing the finished category.

www.tsln.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cattle Call#Cattle Market#Market Demand#Risk Increase#Peak Demand#Cattle Weights#Carcass Weights#Northern Producers#Profitability#Selling#Fight#Bids#Levels#Politicians#Generations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Agriculturefeedstuffs.com

Manage cull cattle to increase profits

As cattle producers, we often look at ways to improve our bottom line. Where can we profit the most from our production? Is it from sales of feeder calves, breeding stock, finished cattle, freezer beef or some combination? This decision may change from year to year based on economic conditions, feed availability and facilities.
Agriculturewibwnewsnow.com

Cattle On Feed Bounce Higher Than Anticipated

America’s feedlots had 11,725,000 head on hand to start May, a larger-than-expected jump from last year’s Covid-induced drop in populations. The month report from USDA indicated that placements during April were up 27 percent from a year ago at 1,821,000, while the number of cattle marketed increased 33 percent at 1,938,000. This month’s population was the second-largest May population on record, nearly 80,000 behind the level set in 2019.
AgriculturePosted by
TheStreet

Worldwide Agriculture Inoculants Industry To 2026 - By Type, Mode, Method, Crop And Geography

DUBLIN, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agriculture Inoculants Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The agriculture inoculants market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.58% over the analysed period to reach a market size of US$1,365.856 million in 2026 from US$874.329 million in 2019.
Agriculturedtnpf.com

May 1 Cattle Numbers Require Careful Review Due to 2020's COVID-Skewed Stats

OMAHA (DTN) -- Before diving into the specifics of what may be presented in Friday's Cattle on Feed report, it's vital that we remember that year-ago comparisons are useless as last year was skewed from COVID-19 disruptions. It's more important that we compared the data presented in 2021 to that of 2019 as well as the five-year average.
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

Study Combines Sheep Grazing and Solar Energy Production

A recent study published in Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems details the effects of combining solar panels and lamb grazing on overall land productivity. New research carried out by Oregon State University scientists in 2019 and 2020 is believed to be the first study of its kind. The team compared the differences between lamb growth in traditional open pastures, with that of pastures that also contained solar panels.
Retailsupplychaindive.com

Industry group warns pallet prices up 400% amid shortage

A lack of pallet availability and rising pallet prices add to the stress of already squeezed supply chains, the United Fresh Produce Association said in an emailed notice. Pallet costs are up 400%, according to the association, due to several factors, including high demand and rising lumber costs. Repositioning the...
Agriculturegothenburgleader.com

Laird Feed outlines three factors in mineral feed program

May is National Beef Month, and as a feed store located in the Beef State, it is our favorite time of year! There are two main reasons why we at Laird Feed love Beef Month. The first reason being that it is a wonderful platform for our industry to promote the product that producers work tirelessly to create, and the second reason is that most cows get taken off of the ranchers’ payroll and sent to summer pastures. After the cows are sent to grass and a T-Bone is thrown on the grill, we urge producers to think about their current mineral program. Are you getting the most bang for your buck? There are three main factors we at Laird Feed consider when putting together or evaluating a mineral program.
AgricultureVSC NEWS

Fresh Produce at Risk: Pallet Shortages Impacting Supply Chain

WASHINGTON, D.C. (May 19, 2021) – Pallet shortages are a lingering concern that could impact the supply of fresh vegetables. According to the United Fresh Produce Association, there are various issues impacting pallet availability:. Efforts of wholesalers, distributors and retailers to ensure sufficient inventory of non-perishables given previous pandemic-related impacts.
AgricultureArkansas Online

Climbing beef prices anger cattle ranchers

It's not just consumers getting riled up about rising beef prices. Cattle producers are, too. Ranchers and cattle feeders are seething over a pattern they now consider all too familiar: the cost of hamburgers and steaks soar at the grocery store, yet the prices producers get for the animals barely budges. The market's dominated by four giant meatpacking companies that together control more than 80% of U.S. beef processing.
Industrynutraingredients-usa.com

OptiBiotix calls on nutraceutical industry to unite in obesity battle

OptiBiotix is urging the nutraceutical industry to redouble efforts into developing weight managing products in response to a new report highlighting record numbers of obesity-related hospital admissions. In a statement, the UK-based microbiome specialists, the firm called for a ‘united front’ from the weight management sector in delivering ‘science-driven’ and...
Agriculturewho13.com

Major Ag Groups Want Major Changes to Cattle Market

Six major agriculture groups want action and discussion on the state of cattle markets. With a growing spread of packer margins and producer prices, the group of organizations want to improve cattle transparency. The group includes the American Farm Bureau, the National Farmers Union, and the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.
AgricultureAurora News Register

Extension shares how to handle drought in the cattle industry

As summer approaches so does the heat and many eyes turn to the sky in the hopes of rain. Aaron Berger, beef educator with the Nebraska Extension, tackled what options ranchers have in the face of an encroaching drought. He began by breaking down the impact the previous year’s lack...
Agriculturekbhbradio.com

Ag economist says beef processing capacity limiting cattle industry profitability

STILLWATER, OK – Current cattle market conditions present a lot of frustration to cattle producers. Boxed beef prices are on the rise, back to their highest levels since June of 2020. However, cattle prices have been under a lot of pressure for the past six weeks. A lot of the blame for cattle prices can be chalked up to drought and high corn prices, but the leverage position of the industry heavily favors the packing segment over cow-calf producers and feeders.
Wyoming Statebighornmountainradio.com

2021 Wyoming Cattle Industry Convention and Trade Show to Present “Positioning Wyoming’s Beef Industry for Success”

SHERIDAN – The Wyoming Stock Growers Association will present “Positioning Wyoming’s Beef Industry for Success” during the annual Wyoming Cattle Industry and Trade Show, June 2-4 at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Sheridan, Wyoming. The three-day event will focus on a variety of issues facing the cattle industry including...
Agriculturekiwaradio.com

Beef Demand Remains High, Producers Fighting Low Prices On Their End, High Prices For Consumers

Northwest Iowa — May is Beef Month. And those in the beef industry want to get the message of beef out to consumers, and the message of support out to beef producers. Kent Pruisman of Rock Valley is the chairman of the Iowa Beef Industry Council Board of Directors. He says beef really sells itself, so what they want consumers to remember really stays the same from year to year.
AgriculturePosted by
Forbes

It’s Not Just Fuel — $7 Corn Is Sending Meat Prices Soaring

Two of the biggest global meat suppliers JBS and Tyson announced this week that consumer prices would rise due to soaring grain costs and unfavorable market conditions. With the Consumer Price Index showing meat prices up 2% already in April, which is expected to increase as the rise plays out across the meat industry.