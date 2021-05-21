Varilek’s Cattle Call: Industry on the Fight
There is not much change week to week when it comes to the cattle markets. I can report the fundamentals we see, but the cash market is at a set price around $1.91 dressed if you are able to get the bid. With the floor price producers are unable to ask for a higher price with many lining up for $1.91 when available. Generally selling cattle in May does not come with much headache in the peak demand season. The disconnect is unnerving with the new crop calves nearing the finished category.www.tsln.com