Varilek’s Cattle Call: Industry on the Fight

May is National Beef Month, and as a feed store located in the Beef State, it is our favorite time of year! There are two main reasons why we at Laird Feed love Beef Month. The first reason being that it is a wonderful platform for our industry to promote the product that producers work tirelessly to create, and the second reason is that most cows get taken off of the ranchers’ payroll and sent to summer pastures. After the cows are sent to grass and a T-Bone is thrown on the grill, we urge producers to think about their current mineral program. Are you getting the most bang for your buck? There are three main factors we at Laird Feed consider when putting together or evaluating a mineral program.