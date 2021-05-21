Midway USA Importing A Large Batch Of WW2 Era M1 Carbines

The lighter, handier Enfield No. 5 bolt-action rifle chambered in .303 British never really made it out of the gate. The No. 5 Enfield in .303 British is almost the perfect bolt-action rifle. For once designers delivered a rifle with the right weight, length, balance and power for almost any task a World War II infantryman might encounter. But the No. 5 came too late because the bolt action itself was already obsolete, and two serious flaws consigned it to the scrap bin.