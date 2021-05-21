newsbreak-logo
Midway USA Importing A Large Batch Of WW2 Era M1 Carbines

By Doug E
The Firearm Blog
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMidway USA recently announced that they’ve purchased a large lot of M1 Carbines, which is great news for people that are still looking to get their hands on a genuine World War 2 production model. Some of you may recall that last year, a batch from Ethiopia was in the importation process, however this lot, according to Midway USA is coming from Italy, with evidence that they were in the European Theater, and stored since the 1950s.

