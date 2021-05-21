‘The Bad Batch’ brings back a fan-favorite ‘Mandalorian’ character

This Star Wars: The Bad Batch review contains spoilers. The Bad Batch continues to fill in details about the transition from the Republic to the Empire. As the episode title “Replacements” might suggest, the Empire’s new elite troops are here. Or, at least, a squad of recruits who might mark the beginning of the death trooper program. With the new troopers, Tarkin, and a new Imperial Vice Admiral on the stage, there’s a distinct Rogue One feeling in the air. Meanwhile, the Bad Batch try to get themselves out of trouble on an airless moon.