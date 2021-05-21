newsbreak-logo
NBA

Key to beating the Wizards: control the tempo, win the transition game

By Liberty Ballers
chatsports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia 76ers now know their first-round opponent and they can begin (if they haven’t already) scheming to stop the vicious backcourt-led attack of the Washington Wizards. The Wizards have had sort of an odd season. They opened the year 5-15 and looked very much in contention for the first overall pick in the upcoming draft. By late March, they made a trade with the Chicago Bulls to acquire the 22-year-old big man out of Arkansas, Daniel Gafford. Gafford added some much-needed athleticism to their frontcourt and following the player swap, they went on a hot streak between early April through mid-May which got them very much back into the playoff picture.

