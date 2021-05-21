Talking About Podcast: Mike Prada on everything you need to know about the Wizards heading into this playoff matchup | Out Now

To preview the 1-8 matchup between the Sixers and the Wizards, one of the smartest experts in the basketball media industry (and a Wizards fan!) — Mike Prada — joins Sean and Dan to break down all the ins and outs of this upcoming series, what the Sixers need to do to ensure that they finish the Wizards off quickly and a look ahead at what to expect throughout the rest of the playoffs from both the Sixers and the NBA as a whole.