May 22—GADAREF — Ethiopia has deployed troops in the Qatarand settlement inside the Al-Fashaqa border area of Gedaref State, Sudanese military sources said on Friday. Sudanese army two weeks ago retook control of the Shai Bait settlement in the Al-Fashaqa after expelling Ethiopia Amhara militiamen. During a visit to the Sudanese forces deployed in the area, a week ago, a member of the Sovereignty Council, Lt Gen Shams Eldin Kabashi stated that over 95% of Al-Fashaqa is now under Sudanese control.