Swagger Bipods: New Bipods Available for 2021
Bipods – a dear subject for me as I have a dozen of them for various applications. Swagger Bipods now have several new products available, mainly developed for hunting and competition shooting, but also for tactical purposes. A new feature I haven’t seen before is the Swagger SFR10’s ability to adjust the flex tension allowing the shooter to fine-tune the flexibility of the legs and go from flexible to rigid mode. This video shows how it’s done.www.thefirearmblog.com