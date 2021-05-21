newsbreak-logo
Violent Crimes

Swagger Bipods: New Bipods Available for 2021

By Eric B
The Firearm Blog
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBipods – a dear subject for me as I have a dozen of them for various applications. Swagger Bipods now have several new products available, mainly developed for hunting and competition shooting, but also for tactical purposes. A new feature I haven’t seen before is the Swagger SFR10’s ability to adjust the flex tension allowing the shooter to fine-tune the flexibility of the legs and go from flexible to rigid mode. This video shows how it’s done.

AllOutdoor.com

Beretta Introduces the Ultraleggero – The Lightest Steel Shotgun in the Field

Carrying a shotgun around all day whether it’s for bird season or just out to the trap or skeet range can be a chore sometimes. Most over-under shotguns don’t traditionally have slings and most shooters will opt to just carry the shotgun over the shoulder or slung under their arm. That being said, I don’t know anyone who has ever complained that a shotgun was “too light” and Beretta has now unveiled their lightweight Ultraleggero (literally “ultralight”) over-under shotgun for the hunting and sporting community. The shotgun is built off of the already existing Beretta 690 action, but trimmed down to be a sub 7lb over-under shotgun.
Video Gamesmp1st.com

New DualSense Controller Colors Revealed, and Available Next Month

As expected, Sony has announced two new DualSense controller colors today, and they will be available starting next month!. Helping add a lot more color to your white PS5 and DualSense are the “Cosmic Red” and “Midnight Black” color variants! Check out the trailer for both below. Availability date will...
Apparelkonaworld.com

New KONA Anoraks and Coach Jackets Are Available now!

We are excited to announce a couple of new additions to Kona’s casual apparel line over on the webstore. We have just added a new anorak windbreaker in olive green as well as a classic vintage coaches jacket in navy blue. Both are available in the Kona web store HERE...
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

FFG Now Available: New ‘KeyForge’ And ‘Marvel Champions’ Out This Week

KeyForge’s latest set Dark Tidings is out along with two Hero Packs for Marvel Champions – all from Fantasy Flight Games!. Dive beneath the waves of the Crucible’s oceans with Dark Tidings, the fifth set of Archon Decks for KeyForge, the world’s only Unique Deck Game! Dark Tidings introduces a brand-new House to the game: the Unfathomable. Replacing Dis in the current cardpool, the Unfathomable specialize in controlling their opponents by exhausting enemy creatures. What’s more, every House gains the power to call upon the tides of the Crucible, gaining advantages from high tide and avoiding the punishments of low tide. Finally, Dark Tidings also brings the possibility of evil twin decks into the game! Any evil twin deck is an exact copy of another deck in existence, except with many of its cards exchanged for their “evil twin” versions, featuring alternate abilities, graphic design, and art.
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Valorant Gets a New Limited Time Game Mode

Riot Games announced a new game mode for Valorant called Replication. The new mode will only be available from May 11 until May 25, 2021. Replication allows all players on the same team to play as the same agent, the agent to be selected is decided in pre-match voting. Abilities and minus ultimate are refreshes each round.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Technique Lets Valkyrie Fly Farther

Apex Legends' new Legend, Valkyrie, is distinguished by her ability to fly around the map in bursts using her jetpack. Although the Legend has only been in the game for a few days, players have already found a way to stretch her flying capabilities to new lengths. Valkyrie's jetpack can...
AllOutdoor.com

NEW Faxon Rimfire Barrels for the Ruger 10/22 Rifle

The 10/22 is one of my favorite rimfire rifles on the market today, and there are endless possibilities in regards to configurations for the little rimfire rifle. Faxon Firearms have released their new line of Faxon Rimfire barrels for the 10/22 rifle in various colors and configurations, but with all the same quality that you would expect from a Faxon barrel.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Full Art Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Battle Styles Part 2

Sword & Shield – Battle Styles is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the new Legendary Pokémon Urshifu and introduces a new mechanic for those who play the game: Rapid Strike and Single Strike style attacks. This new mechanic begins in Battle Styles and will continue at least through the next two Pokémon TCG sets, including June's Chilling Reign and August's as-of-yet untitled expansion. Battle Styles isn't just a player's set but is also a collector's dream, as this expansion reintroduces Special Art Cards (or, Alternate Arts) which were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on. With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Battle Styles, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. This time, we continue with a closer look at the set's Full Art Pokémon cards.
Video GamesPosted by
Hacker Noon

5 Skyrim Combat Mods Well Worth Installing

Skyrim’s come a long way in the last decade. Thanks to its extensive modding community, there are thousands of new things to add to the game such as Skyrim weapons, magic and even body mods. Just about every part of the game can be modified and expanded on to varying degrees letting every playthrough be as different as you want it to be. Skyrim’s combat mods are no different and have a massive impact on the game. So, if you’re wondering what to pick for your next playthrough, just keep reading.
Video Gameswaytoomany.games

Apex Legends: Legacy Update Is The Saviour Apex Needed

Apex Legends launched out of the shadows of Titanfall 2 back in February 2019 to huge support. It has the feel of Titanfall, an expansion of the lore following the main series’s story, and a coherent battle royale game focused around different legends with different abilities. While Apex has dealt with its fair share of issues, from gun and character balance, to the very shaky launch of the new season, entitled Legacy, the game is still running as strong, if not stronger than ever. That’s the point though, because even though this new season didn’t start on the best of terms with players, this may be the season that breaks Apex into the mainstream, and even gets eSports running.
Beauty & Fashionrespect-mag.com

[New Drop] Alpha Industries Drops Second UNFRM Collection Just in Time for Summer

Alpha Industries will be releasing a new unisex collection, UNFRM, on Tuesday, May 18th. The UNFRM collection was inspired by the uniforms worn during basic training and in military training schools, such as the U.S. Army Ranger School. The colors in the collection focus on neutrals such as khaki and grey, and include pops of camo and colors such as orange and light blue throughout. Much of the collection includes nods to the uniforms of the U.S. Army Rangers, an elite group in the U.S. Army who complete specialized missions around the globe.
Violent Crimeshuntinglife.com

Escort Revolutionizes Shotgun Operation System

Escort Shotguns has taken the best cycling features and made them their own. Escort’s Dynamax Semi-Auto Shotgun is a marvel of modern engineering. Designed to be the perfect combination of speed and comfort, the Dynamax is loaded with features that maximize both performance and value. The Dynamax is outfitted with...
Video Gameswmleader.com

Apex Legends: Legacy patch: bug fixes, Spitfire and Bocek nerfs

The Apex Legends: Legacy update and new Arenas mode have been out for a little over a week, and Respawn has decided that it’s time for a balance update. The new patch, which is being released in two update waves on Tuesday, should take care of a few of the game’s outstanding bugs while also nerfing the most overpowered weapons at the moment, the Spitfire and the Bocek.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Precision Lamp-Style Scanners

The RiviCamer 5K portable scanner is a mobile-friendly solution for users who require a better way to back up their handwritten documents, books and the like. The unit features a lamp-like construction that can be easily positioned onto a desktop and will go to work capturing high-quality imagery thanks to its CMOS sensor along with its 32-bit MIIPS processor. The unit can thus capture up to three pages in just one-second to make the process of scanning large quantities of literature and text far easier.
Lifestyleacquiremag.com

Tag Heuer releases a titanium version of the Monaco

Tag Heuer updates one of its most famous models with a new case in Grade 2 titanium. The lightweight 39mm case is sandblasted for a matte finish and is paired with a silver-colored dial with black counters, hands, indexes and a hit of red adds a subtle touch of contrast at 12 o'clock and on the second hand. The watch is also powered by Tag Heuer's Caliber 11 automatic movement, which has a power reserve of 40 hours.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Mass Effect Legendary Edition – How to Holster Weapon

It’s tough trying to make friends in Mass Effect Legendary Edition when you go around pointing your weapon at everyone you meet. Like most games, it’s quick and easy to get your gun ready for action, but sometimes that’s not what the situation calls for. Sometimes you just need to have a chat, which is actually much more common in an RPG like this. So how do you put your gun away? Here’s how to holster your weapon in Mass Effect Legendary Edition.
Politicsusconcealedcarry.com

AR-15 Pistols vs. Short-Barreled Rifles

The AR-15 is the most popular long gun in American history. From the original full-length rifle to the shorter M4 carbine, it has been America’s “go-to” long gun for many years. But it isn’t just the original models that are popular. It is the short- and even ultra-short-barreled ARs in the form of the “modern pistol” or the short-barreled rifle (SBR) that have risen to the top of must-have lists. They are so much alike, what’s the difference?
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Mini Review: Exodemon (PS5) – A Fun By-the-Numbers Throwback Shooter

Retro shooters have a well-trodden formula these days, so anytime a game sets out to tweak that, the results vacillate between clever and calamitous. Exodemon happens to come down on the side of cleverness, tweaking the process in just the right ways to cleverly mask a small development team while making the experience a fun one.
Carswatchtime.com

Now Closed! A Review of the TAG Heuer Carrera Sport Chronograph

Carrera models encasing the manufacture Calibre Heuer 02 have been available since 2018, but the series lacked a classic version with a closed dial. Now TAG Heuer has closed that gap in the line in an attractive way. with the Carrera Sport Chronograph, which we review in this feature from our March-April 2021 issue.
BicyclesBikerumor

Exclusive: Mason RAW prototype steel adventure mountain bike with Hunt dynamo

Mason apparently has a new steel hardtail adventure mountain bike in the works, as ultra-endurance racer Josh Ibbett has packed up a bright shiny yellow prototype with Miss Grape bikepacking bags to take on this weekend’s Highland Trail 550 up in Scotland, and given us an exclusive detailed sneak peek. Looking to take the ISO in search of more technical terrain, this upcoming RAW bike is expected to launch later this summer. Oh, and it seems to be sporting an as yet unreleased set of Hunt carbon mountain bike wheels with a Boost-spaced SON dynamo to light Josh’s way…