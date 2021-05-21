newsbreak-logo
Ryan O'Connell: The Real Housewives And The Olsen Twins

NPR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan O'Connell, creator and star of the Netflix series, Special, talks about the challenges of writing about his cerebral palsy for the first time. Then he plays a game that combines geography, the Olsen twins, and Bravo's, The Real Housewives. Love About Town podcast hosts Kenice Mobley and Rohan Padhye guess which came first: Sliced bread or the electric toaster? Plus, childhood friends actor Micah Stock (Netflix's Bonding) and comic Beth Stelling (HBO Max Girl Daddy) play a game about their home state, Ohio.

www.npr.org
