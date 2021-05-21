Ryan O'Connell: The Real Housewives And The Olsen Twins

Fans have been eagerly anticipating the upcoming Real Housewives All-Stars special ever since it was first announced back in February. Now, details have been released about who you might see on the reality series. According to The Sun, several of the potential Housewives on the series, including Teresa Giudice from the Real Housewives of New Jersey and Ramona Singer from the Real Housewives of New York City, were spotted traveling on Saturday as they made their way to Turks & Caicos, which is where filming will take place.