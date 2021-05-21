Wendy Williams Shares Photo of Her Extremely Swollen Feet to Show Lymphedema Flare

At this point, is there anything Wendy Williams hasn’t done? She’s broken the news, been the news, released multiple product lines, had a street named after her in New Jersey, written books, and been in movies. And a majority of this is on top of her nationally syndicated talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, which started its 12th season last fall. And still she managed to have a couple firsts in 2021 — Lifetime aired both a documentary on Williams’s life, Wendy Williams: What a Mess, and one of their infamous biopics, Wendy Williams: The Movie, both of which she produced in January. And as of today, she has her own wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York. Williams lives in New York City with her two cats, Chitchat and Myway. Here’s how she gets it done.