GBI arrests Florida man for murder after deadly shooting in Montgomery County

The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office has assisted in two traffic cases in the last few weeks with both starting in other counties and ending in Toombs. Toombs County Capt. Jordan Kight reports that on April 23, Toombs 911 received a call from Georgia State Prison Warden Trevonza Bobbitt in Tattnall County that a suspicious vehicle had been observed continuously driving around the Georgia State Prison and Rogers State Prison area. Warden Bobbitt’s experience alerted him that it might be an attempt to deliver contraband items at one of the prisons. The vehicle began to travel toward Toombs County with Warden Bobbitt behind it. Toombs County Deputies were able to stop the vehicle as it entered the county and Deputies detected the odor of marijuana from inside the vehicle. A search resulted in the finding of a trash bag inside with tobacco, cigarette paper, rolls of electrical tape, cigars and a metal cylinder shape device community used to grind marijuana for smoking. Deputies arrested Victor Watkins and Shaneah Sims and charged them with items prohibited for inmates and various drug charges.