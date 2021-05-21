newsbreak-logo
Florida State

GBI arrests Florida man for murder after deadly shooting in Montgomery County

By Graham Cawthon
WJCL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a 35-year-old Jacksonville, Fla. man has been charged with murder in connection to the death of a Toombs County man. On Wednesday, the GBI says it obtained arrest warrants for Willie James Rogers on charges...

www.wjcl.com
Florida Statetelegram.com

Driver in fatal Florida crash settles suit against Holy Cross

The driver of a truck involved in a crash in Florida last January that killed a member of Holy Cross’s crew team has settled his lawsuit with the college, his attorney said Monday. Court records show Holy Cross and fellow defendant in the case, former women’s rowing team coach Patrick...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida gator chases people through Wendy’s parking lot

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A 7-foot alligator was captured while wandering around the parking lot of Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab on Lee Blvd Monday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Lehigh Acres Fire Department responded to the scene after reports of the gator chasing people in a nearby bank parking lot, according to FWC.
Florida Statefox13news.com

Cars fall off same Florida highway ramp for 2nd time in 2 days

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A driver in South Florida drove her car off a highway entrance ramp -- in the exact same spot where another driver's SUV fell off the road the previous day. WSVN reports the accidents both happened on an Interstate 95 entrance ramp in Fort Lauderdale near...
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

GUILTY! Local FSU Student Convicted Of Federal Fraud, Conspiracy

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com CORAL SPRINGS, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A local Florida State University student is among those convicted by a federal jury of charges including conspiracy, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft. Ariel Apperlyn Smith of Coral Springs will be sentenced at a later date. This is […] The article GUILTY! Local FSU Student Convicted Of Federal Fraud, Conspiracy appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Toombs County, GAsoutheastgeorgiatoday.com

TCSO Assists in Area County Cases

The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office has assisted in two traffic cases in the last few weeks with both starting in other counties and ending in Toombs. Toombs County Capt. Jordan Kight reports that on April 23, Toombs 911 received a call from Georgia State Prison Warden Trevonza Bobbitt in Tattnall County that a suspicious vehicle had been observed continuously driving around the Georgia State Prison and Rogers State Prison area. Warden Bobbitt’s experience alerted him that it might be an attempt to deliver contraband items at one of the prisons. The vehicle began to travel toward Toombs County with Warden Bobbitt behind it. Toombs County Deputies were able to stop the vehicle as it entered the county and Deputies detected the odor of marijuana from inside the vehicle. A search resulted in the finding of a trash bag inside with tobacco, cigarette paper, rolls of electrical tape, cigars and a metal cylinder shape device community used to grind marijuana for smoking. Deputies arrested Victor Watkins and Shaneah Sims and charged them with items prohibited for inmates and various drug charges.