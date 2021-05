Run-flat tires have a reputation, but whether it's deserved is up for debate. Not to ruin your day or anything, but you should know that there’s a very good chance that you’ll have a flat tire at some point in your life. Even if you drive like a saint and carefully avoid every pothole in the road, tires just fail sometimes. For obvious reasons, that can be annoying and unsafe, but what if we told you that there might be a way around some of the hassle? That's the draw behind run-flat tires. In theory, at least.