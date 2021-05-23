newsbreak-logo
Presidential Election

Biden presents infrastructure counteroffer. But Republicans aren't impressed.

By Ben Leonard, Christopher Cadelago, Natasha Korecki and Marianne LeVine
POLITICO
 2 days ago
The Biden administration put forward a counteroffer to its infrastructure plan that dropped the pricetag from $2.25 trillion in “additional investment” to $1.7 trillion. | Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Updated: 05/21/2021 05:19 PM EDT

Infrastructure week is at risk of becoming a national punchline once more.

The Biden administration on Friday said it was slashing the price tag on an infrastructure proposal by more than $500 billion in an attempt to win Republican support. But the counteroffer was received with scorn by Senate Republicans, who argued it was still too high and accused the White House of accounting gimmicks.

The two sides were left far apart and drifting even further as an informal deadline for a deal nears.

The White House’s counteroffer—to $1.7 trillion from $2.25 trillion—was meant to demonstrate that the administration remains eager to craft a deal with Republicans, even as liberal Democrats press Biden to forge ahead alone out of fear that he may be willing to give up too much during the negotiations.

“This is the art of seeking common ground,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at Friday’s press briefing. But she made clear the administration was unwilling to back down from its redlines to fund the bill, a point officials reiterated coming out of the meeting.



Senate Republicans, however, did not leave Friday’s call optimistic about the fate of the bipartisan discussions. A spokesperson for Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), the lead negotiator, panned the White House’s counteroffer, calling it “well above the range of what can pass Congress with bipartisan support” and noting “vast differences” remain on many issues, including the definition of infrastructure, the price tag and pay-fors.

“Based on today’s meeting, the groups seem further apart after two meetings with White House staff than they were after one meeting with President Biden,” Capito’s office said.

The GOP’s problems with the counteroffer were found in its fine print. Instead of just slashing the overall cost, Biden proposed “shifting” spending on research and development, small business, supply chains and manufacturing into other proposals, including the Endless Frontier Act and the CHIPS Act. The president’s allies note that Republicans themselves are relying on accounting maneuvers to boost the overall number in their last proposal to far higher than it is in reality, making the large gap even larger.

The new Biden infrastructure proposal also would cut broadband spending to match the Republicans' latest offer, and cut investment in "roads, bridges and major projects" to get closer to the Republicans’ bottom line — a point an administration official involved in the talks characterized as ironic given the GOP’s insistence all along that the package focus heavily on improving “core” infrastructure — but a concession nonetheless.

Administration officials stressed that Biden’s original proposal was justified to meet the country’s growing needs, after years in which prior presidents promised to tackle infrastructure (including President Donald Trump and his infamous infrastructure weeks) only to fail to get bills passed.

The Biden White House said their adjustments were made in good faith and in the interest in finding common ground. Officials said it was now up to Republicans to come back with proposals of their own to bring the two sides closer.

The current stalemate is only likely to increase calls from liberal Democrats to ditch Republicans and instead pursue reconciliation, which would allow Senate Democrats to muscle the package through without GOP support. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), the Senate’s most conservative Democrat, has been pushing for bipartisan negotiations, but it’s not clear yet if failed talks with Republicans will be enough to convince him to move forward along party lines.

“I’ve used this phrase before on the infrastructure, on the bipartisan effort: the fish or cut bait moment,” said Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) this week. “I don’t know when that is precisely but I think for us there’s a real danger in pushing off the fish or cut bait date.”

The White House and Senate Republicans met earlier in the week. But their Tuesday gathering yielded little progress , with the parties still struggling to reach consensus on a definition of infrastructure. Biden had set a target for “progress” on a sweeping infrastructure package by Memorial Day—a date that is rapidly approaching.

Inside the White House, there’s an appetite to keep pushing on a deal past that date if they still believe that Capito is operating in good faith. But as of now, the two sides remain hundreds of billions of dollars apart and nowhere near agreeing on how to fund the investments. Biden is pushing to raise the corporate tax rate to pay for the package, a non-starter for Senate Republicans, who have instead suggested user fees, which the White House says would violate Biden’s pledge not to raise taxes on people making less than $400,000.

In a memo outlining their counteroffer, White House officials noted “concern” that the Republican proposal left out investments in areas like environmental remediation, veterans hospitals and construction, and workforce development and training. Psaki said the Republican offer had room for improvement.

“The counteroffer also reflects our view that the Republican offer excludes entirely some proposals that are key to our competitiveness, key to investments in clean energy and in industries of the future, and rebuilding our workforce, including critical investments in our power sector, building and construction, workforce training, veterans hospital construction and the care economy,” Psaki said.

The Biden administration's counteroffer pushed for more funding for so-called “critical transportation” infrastructure like rail, pointing to China’s investment in “such projects.” It also proposed eliminating lead pipes and fund resilience projects in light of threats from climate change. But Psaki and others added that specifics will still be up for negotiation.

“I’m not a mathematician, otherwise I wouldn’t be here. But obviously we proposed a package that was $500 billion less expensive, so it needs less pay-fors. But what that looks like will have to be a part of the negotiation,” she said.

Congress & Courtswvpress.org

Infrastructure talks stall as GOP balks at offer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Despite cautious optimism last week, negotiations for infrastructure legislation hit rocks over the weekend possibly hindering the goal of reaching a deal by Memorial Day. Negotiations between U.S. Senate Republicans and officials representing President Joe Biden ended Friday with no progress toward a deal after White House...
Presidential ElectionPLANetizen

Funding Biden's Infrastructure Plan: Should Users or Corporations Pay?

First, an update on the size of the Biden infrastructure package, aka America Jobs Plan, from Politico on May 21 (also posted here):. The Biden administration on Friday said it was slashing the price tag on an infrastructure proposal by more than $500 billion in an attempt to win Republican support...The White House’s counteroffer—to $1.7 trillion from $2.25 trillion—was meant to demonstrate that the administration remains eager to craft a deal with Republicans...
Presidential Electionnsjonline.com

HARSANYI: Biden is off to a disastrous start

Presidents aren’t supreme beings imbued with the power to dictate economic conditions, pandemics or international events. We give them far too much credit and blame for the vagaries of the world. That said, there are some things that presidents do have the power to influence. The location of MLB’s All-Star...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Bipartisan group of lawmakers preparing new infrastructure package

A bipartisan group of senators are preparing a separate infrastructure proposal after negotiations between the White House and Republicans stalled, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) confirmed to Axios Tuesday. Why it matters: The new package would narrow the definition of infrastructure and do away with some of the initiatives Democrats have...
Presidential ElectionFinancial-Planning.com

Biden tax hikes hitting resistance among Democrats

Weeks after President Joe Biden pitched the first major set of tax increases since 1993, signs are mounting that anxiety among congressional Democrats will significantly temper any increases that manage to pass Congress. “We are trying to identify a menu of options” that can pass, Senator Chris Van Hollen of...
Congress & CourtsMother Jones

Democratic Senators Who Support the Filibuster Beg Republicans Not to Filibuster

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. On Tuesday, the two most centrist members of the Senate Democratic caucus, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, issued a rare joint statement. Lamenting the “horrific” events of January 6th—when a right-wing mob incited by then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol to stop the certification of the electoral college vote—Manchin and Sinema begged their Republican colleagues to join them in supporting a bill to create a bipartisan commission to investigate what happened. The measure passed the House last week with substantial Republican support, but it faces uncertain prospects in the Senate because of the existence of the filibuster, the Senate rule that allows a 41-vote minority to block non-budgetary legislation from coming to a vote. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has already announced his opposition.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Salon

Joe Biden and the theater of bipartisanship: Democrats know GOP will never negotiate in good faith

Joe Biden, Mitch McConnell, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema﻿﻿ (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) As part of their apparent mission to cause progressives to die from "I told you so" strokes, Politico ran this headline Monday evening: "'Time to move on': Infrastructure talks near collapse: Republicans have soured on negotiations while progressives push to move forward without the GOP."