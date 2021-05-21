newsbreak-logo
Chief of staff for GOP lawmaker spoke to law enforcement after overhearing talk of storming FBI building on January 6

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA top aide to Republican Rep. Carlos Gimenez of Florida says he spoke with both the Capitol Police and the FBI on the morning of January 6 after overhearing a man in tactical gear talk about storming the FBI building just hours before the deadly insurrection. Alex Ferro, chief of...

Congress & Courts
CNN

Why GOP lawmaker's staffer alerted FBI before insurrection

Alex Ferro, a top aide to Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL), says he spoke with both the Capitol Police and the FBI on the morning of January 6 after overhearing a man in tactical gear talk about storming the FBI building just hours before the deadly insurrection. CNN’s Jim Acosta speaks with the Florida congressman about what his staffer observed while the pair were standing inside the lobby of the Hyatt Regency near Capitol Hill.
U.S. Politics
TheDailyBeast

Cop Assaulted at Capitol Vents Fury at GOP’s ‘Bullshit’ Claims That Rioters Were Just Like Tourists

Michael Fanone has had enough of Republican “bullshit.” The police officer, who was tased and clubbed with a flagpole at the Capitol riot, has vented his anger after GOP lawmakers made a series of laughably wrong claims about the insurrection during a hearing on Wednesday. The most ridiculous statement came from Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA), who said the storming of the building was just like a “normal tourist visit.” Well, Fanone, who suffered a heart attack and a concussion after being assaulted by the MAGA mob, has some thoughts about that. Appearing on CNN on Thursday night, the officer said: “Peddling that bullshit is an assault on every officer that fought to defend the Capitol... It’s disgraceful.” He went on: “I’m not a politician. I’m not an elected official. I don’t expect anybody to give two shits about my opinions. But I will say this, you know, those are lies.” Fanone is still suffering from a traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder after he was attacked in January.
Advocacy

More than 70 officers have left force since January 6, Capitol Police union says

More than 70 rank-and-file United States Capitol Police officers have resigned or retired since the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol building, their police union says. “What keeps me awake at night is not the challenge of hiring and training more police officers, but keeping the officers we have right now,” said USCP Labor Committee Chairman Gus Papathanasiou in a statement. “We have many officers on the fence about whether to stay with this department.”
Protests

WHOA: Blockbuster new video shows Jan. 6 rioters were given OK to enter Capitol by police

There was always something that did not ‘feel right’ about the Democratic narratives we were being given regarding the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol Building. For one thing, despite being attacked by leftist hooligans from Antifa, Black Lives Matter and paid agitators throughout President Donald Trump’s term in office, his supporters never really retaliated.
U.S. Politics
Newsweek

America's Foreign Policy 'Experts' Are Projecting Their Own Failures Onto Jared Kushner | Opinion

For the past four years, there was no greater laughingstock in the American foreign policy cognoscenti than Jared Kushner. A full-on consensus reigned that cast the previous administration's Middle East policies as hopelessly ignorant and one-sided, a view that went unchallenged in the smart set's Op-Ed pages. There was no easier laugh to be had, no quicker way to pull a nodding agreement, than to mock the intelligence and good will of the former president's son-in-law, charged with crafting an American peace plan, and obviously in way over his head.
Congress & Courts

FBI reclassifies 2017 shooting of GOP lawmakers as domestic terrorism

Under Republican pressure, the FBI has reclassified the 2017 near-massacre of more than a dozen GOP lawmakers at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, from “suicide by cop” to an act of domestic terrorism. The new designation of shooter James Hodgkinson as a “Domestic Violent Extremist” is contained in a...
Advocacy

Capitol Police Officer Condemns GOP Gaslighting On Insurrection

Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, who fought off Donald Trump-supporting rioters during the Jan. 6 insurrection, expressed astonishment Friday at Republican attempts to rewrite the history of the violence. “They were there with a purpose to hurt people. They had bad intentions,” Dunn told CNN’s “New Day” of the mob...
Immigration

Bang! Liz Cheney Reached Her Constituency. And It Will Kill The GOP In 2022

Oh Mama, I’m in fear for my life from the long arm of the law Outlaw Styx. To provide proper context, and make later points easier to understand, lets go back to the most basic common denominator. If you listen to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy — and who does? — the only reason that he dumped Liz Cheney from senior leadership in the GOP was her insistence in continuing to talk abut the past, the 2020 election and the insurrection, when McCarthy wanted the party united in a more positive, forward facing message for 2022. Namely victimhood, culture wars, and Biden bashing.
Public Safety

After Hundreds Of Arrests In Sprawling Capitol Hunt, The FBI Just Made A Pretty Big Mistake

On the surface, it was a pretty solid lead. Marilyn Hueper looks a lot like FBI suspect No. 225 on the bureau’s extensive wanted list for the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. They’re about the same age, with similar hair and similar taste in black jackets. Marilyn Hueper and her husband, Paul Hueper, were indeed on the grounds of the Capitol on Jan. 6 to support former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Like millions of Trump supporters, the Alaska couple believed Trump’s lies about a stolen election and thought they were part of a “righteous revolution to take back our country,” as Paul Hueper wrote on Instagram. The duo, according to the FBI, was also banned from Alaska Airlines for refusing to follow mask regulations on Feb. 17.